Ornamental fish farms turn to new breeding technologies in land-scarce Singapore

SINGAPORE: Amid challenges like a lack of space and rising energy costs, some ornamental fish farms in Singapore are using new technologies to optimise land use and improve breeding.

Qian Hu Fish Farm, the biggest among about 60 farms across the island, is pioneering a new system to breed freshwater fish such as guppies and goldfish – some of the most popular aquarium fish species.

This novel tank system allows Qian Hu to breed fish in half the usual amount of time. It also does not discharge waste water during the full grow out period, according to the farm.

The fish are able to absorb nutrients at a faster rate in comparison to traditional methods, with survival rates reaching as high as 80 per cent.

To boost productivity, the authorities are also encouraging farms to embrace technology.

So far, the National Parks Board (NParks) has awarded S$700,000 (US$530,000) in grants to four farms to support solutions such as automatic fish counters and water treatment systems.

As of September, about a quarter of the ornamental fish farms in Singapore operate indoors in industrial buildings, including five that opened their doors between last year and this year.

However, some smaller players have exited the scene in recent years due to uncertainty over land leases.

UPHILL BATTLE FOR LAND USE

Qian Hu’s land lease along Jalan Lekar in Choa Chu Kang is also set to expire in about a year. It is now working to renew its lease.

“We are doing a lot of research into a new farming system, where we will write a proposal (to submit to the authorities) for higher productivity farming methods,” said its research and development manager Yeo Kian Kuang.