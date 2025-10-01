Motorist gets jail for punching private-hire driver in 'unprovoked' road rage attack

SINGAPORE: Thinking that a private-hire driver was driving dangerously, a fellow motorist overtook him repeatedly before braking or slowing.

After both men pulled off the road and alighted from their vehicles at a road shoulder, Nicodemus Poh Eng Sheng punched the 60-year-old private-hire driver in the face before tailing him all the way to a police station.

Poh, a 34-year-old Singaporean man, was sentenced on Wednesday (Oct 1) to 12 weeks' jail. He was also fined S$2,000 (US$1,550) and banned from driving for a year.

He pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt that turned out to be grievous and another charge of driving dangerously.

The court heard that Poh left Cuppage Plaza in the early morning of May 9, 2024, after meeting his friends.

At about 4am that same day, the victim drove towards Orchard Road to pick up passengers and took a route via the Central Expressway (CTE) to Seletar Expressway (SLE).

At about 4.25am, while driving in a tunnel along the CTE near the Orchard Road area, Poh changed lanes from the rightmost lane to the middle lane so that he was behind the victim.

THE STOP-START DRIVING

He then drove into the leftmost lane to overtake the victim's car and drove in front of the victim in the middle lane before braking immediately.

They drove for a few seconds before Poh braked again.

The victim changed lanes and activated his horn. Poh then changed lanes to be in front of the victim, slowing down and flashing his hazard lights before nearly stopping on a road shoulder.

The victim slowed down behind Poh's car, and Poh stuck his hand out of the window and gesticulated with his middle finger, along with other gestures.

The victim drove around Poh's car into the middle lane and continued driving along the highway, but Poh overtook him and slowed down again.

This cycle occurred several more times, with other vehicles driving along the road.

At about 4.30am, Poh stuck his hand out of his window and gestured to the victim and both of them drove onto a road shoulder.

Poh approached the victim while scolding him and gesturing. As they spoke, Poh punched the victim in his face and told him in Hokkien that he would find him the next day.

The victim kept apologising and tried to de-escalate the situation, said the prosecution.

The pair returned to their respective cars, but Poh was still angry and followed the victim's car.

The victim had called the police and was advised to head to the nearest police station, which was in Hougang.

After the victim stopped outside the station, Poh drove away.

The victim lodged a police report and was seen at a hospital for bruising on his eyelid, a swollen cheek and a fracture of a facial bone.

He was given 14 days' hospitalisation leave and incurred S$618.80 in medical bills. He did not work during his hospitalisation leave.

Poh offered to make restitution for the medical bills only, but the victim rejected this offer.

SENTENCING ARGUMENTS

The prosecutor sought 10 to 14 weeks' jail, along with a S$2,000 fine and a driving ban of 12 months.

She said Poh's persistence in confronting the victim was especially intimidating as he chased him down for about five minutes to confront him.

"The accused's attack was unprovoked," said the prosecutor. "It is unclear from the victim's in-camera footage what the victim had done that the accused perceived to be poor driving."

The act of following the victim all the way to the police station was an additional act of intimidation, she added.

Poh has no prior conviction for traffic offences.

His defence lawyer, Mr Anil Singh Sandhu from Kertar & Sandhu, sought 10 weeks' jail, a S$2,000 fine and 11 months' driving ban instead.

He said a 12-month driving ban would cause significant hardship to Poh, as he is self-employed as a car salesman and is the sole breadwinner for his family, including a young daughter.

The lawyer said Poh had been driving home after having supper and was going through the CTE tunnel where some roadworks were ongoing.

Two lanes were closed and only the middle lane was operational for vehicular traffic, and the victim was travelling at "a low speed" in front of Poh, said Mr Anil.

With the victim driving slowly, Poh tried to make his way into the left lane when he was able to and signalled his intention, but the victim purportedly veered further into the left lane with almost half his vehicle in the left lane, forcing Poh's vehicle into the left wall of the tunnel, alleged Mr Anil.

He said Poh perceived this to be a dangerous manoeuvre and poor driving by the victim.

Mr Anil said his client was remorseful and contrite and makes no excuses for his behaviour, wishing to put this case behind him and start afresh.

For voluntarily causing hurt that turns out to be grievous, Poh could have been jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For dangerous driving, he could have been jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.