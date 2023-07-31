Cruise ship passenger falls overboard Spectrum of the Seas; search underway

SINGAPORE: A passenger of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Spectrum of the Seas has fallen overboard into the Singapore Strait, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Monday (Jul 31).

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), which is coordinating search efforts, was notified of the incident at about 7.50am on Monday, said MPA in a media statement shortly after 9.00pm.

The vessel was headed for Singapore at the time.

The MRCC has issued a navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings.

In a statement sent at 10.30pm, Royal Caribbean International said the Spectrum of the Seas had been "cleared by authorities" and sailed as scheduled on Monday evening.

An itinerary on the Royal Caribbean website indicates a 12-night voyage to Tokyo, with stops in Vietnam and Hong Kong, starting on Jul 31.

Ship tracking website Marine Traffic showed that the vessel was en route to Nha Trang, Vietnam as of 10.30pm.

Royal Caribbean added that the ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue when it was found that the person had fallen overboard. No other details of the missing passenger were available.

A care team is currently offering assistance and support to the family of the missing passenger, the company said.

