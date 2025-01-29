Pay increments for 37,000 allied health professionals, pharmacists and support staff by mid-2025

SINGAPORE: About 37,000 allied health professionals (AHPs), pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary and support staff can expect salary increments by the middle of the year.



Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (Jan 29) that this "diverse group" is a "very important part of our system".

"We have discussed with the union. We hope to finalise some details, and sometime in the middle of the year, we hope to implement for them," he said during a doorstop interview at Outram Community Hospital on the first day of Chinese New Year.

This salary increase will enable the public healthcare sector to better attract and retain such staff, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.

MOH "regularly reviews staff salaries in the public healthcare sector to ensure that the sector continues to offer strong career opportunities", read the press release.

The last salary increment for AHPs such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists and dietitians, pharmacists and administrative, ancillary and support staff was in 2021, it added.