Pay increments for 37,000 allied health professionals, pharmacists and support staff by mid-2025
26,000 public healthcare nurses will also benefit from adjustments to their salaries, says the Health Ministry.
SINGAPORE: About 37,000 allied health professionals (AHPs), pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary and support staff can expect salary increments by the middle of the year.
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Wednesday (Jan 29) that this "diverse group" is a "very important part of our system".
"We have discussed with the union. We hope to finalise some details, and sometime in the middle of the year, we hope to implement for them," he said during a doorstop interview at Outram Community Hospital on the first day of Chinese New Year.
This salary increase will enable the public healthcare sector to better attract and retain such staff, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday.
MOH "regularly reviews staff salaries in the public healthcare sector to ensure that the sector continues to offer strong career opportunities", read the press release.
The last salary increment for AHPs such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists and dietitians, pharmacists and administrative, ancillary and support staff was in 2021, it added.
To keep pace with market trends, 26,000 public healthcare nurses will also benefit from adjustments to their salaries, said MOH.
"These adjustments will be smaller, as they build on the Award for Nurses' Grace, Excellence and Loyalty (ANGEL) scheme introduced last year, to attract and encourage nurses to build a lifelong career in nursing."
COMMUNITY CARE ORGANISATIONS
MOH also implemented salary enhancements for community care organisations (CCOs) in 2024, where eligible CCOs received funding support to increase staff salaries, it said.
The Health Ministry also published salary guidelines for the CCO sector for the first time in 2024 "to provide greater transparency to jobseekers and employees in the sector".
As the population ages, the demand for healthcare services and manpower will continue to increase, it said.
"Beyond remuneration, we will continue to review our manpower development initiatives and strengthen our healthcare workforce.
"We will continue to support mid-career entrants to the sector, improve job opportunities through job redesign and career development, and provide a conducive and safe work environment in our public healthcare sector through our zero-tolerance policy for abuse and harassment."