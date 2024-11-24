Peregrine falcons recorded nesting in Singapore's CBD for first time, tray set up to encourage breeding
A pair of peregrine falcons was recorded nesting in a recess high up on OCBC Centre at Chulia Street in 2024. While unsuccessful, some changes are in place ahead of their breeding season in 2025.
SINGAPORE: Peregrine falcons have been recorded nesting for the first time in Singapore - in the heart of its central business district, in a recess high up on OCBC Centre in Chulia Street.
The birds, which have been spotted locally since 2017, are believed to be the first such pair recorded nesting in Singapore.
Unfortunately, the breeding attempt in 2024 was unsuccessful as the eggs were abandoned by the birds.
Peregrine falcons typically nest on loose gravel substrate, where they can scrape out a hollow to hold the eggs, said Dr Malcolm Soh, principal wildlife researcher at National Parks Board (NParks).
Hence, the absence of a suitable substrate, or surface, in the bare concrete recess likely affected nesting success, he said.
RETRIEVING THE ABANDONED EGGS
The crevice where the falcon laid its eggs is about 9m above the 34th storey of OCBC Centre.
When it became clear that the eggs had been abandoned, Dr Soh approached a team of robotics researchers from Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) for help in reaching the crevice.
They designed a device mounted on a telescopic tripod, which they dubbed ERNEST - short for Egg Retrieval and Nesting Enhancement Support Tool.
On Oct 29, the team used it to retrieve the two abandoned eggs.
The eggs were taken to Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, where researchers determined that they were likely to have been abandoned by the parents due to shell damage.
One egg was much lighter and had a small crack and a sulphurous smell, suggesting it had decomposed. The other egg, while intact, was likely viable but non-fertile, Dr Soh said.
To improve the falcons' chance of success, he and his team recommended setting up a nesting tray with loose gravel in the recess.
On Nov 22, workers climbed up a scaffold set up on the 34th floor, to put the nesting tray in the crevice.
A CCTV system was also installed to allow researchers to monitor the progress of the falcons’ breeding cycle.
'A BETTER CHANCE OF BREEDING SUCCESS'
Peregrine falcons are known for their speed. When they hunt, they soar to great heights and dive steeply - known as stooping - reaching speeds in excess of 300 km/h, making them the fastest animals on the planet.
The falcons usually nest on limestone cliffs, but the absence of such a setting in Singapore means that they have to find buildings that resemble that, Dr Soh said.
He pointed to how peregrine falcons in the UK too, are often known to nest in urban buildings.
"For these peregrine falcons to nest here (in Singapore's CBD), it shows that they're quite adaptable. So as long as the conditions are right for them and they have a ready food source, they can adapt somewhat to changing conditions," he said.
“What we're trying to do here with the nesting tray, is to provide a bit more of a suitable habitat for these peregrine falcons so they have a better chance of breeding success.”
In other places where nesting attempts have failed on a few occasions, the breeding success increases if a nesting tray with the right sort of substrate is provided, Dr Soh added.
NEXT NESTING ATTEMPT EXPECTED IN JAN OR FEB 2025
Peregrine falcons are among the most widely distributed birds in the world, found on every continent except Antarctica. They thrive in diverse habitats, nesting in tall buildings and bridges in the absence of cliffs.
However, for a species so widespread, very little is known about the tropical subspecies that lives in Singapore.
“The whole point is to monitor whether or not these birds would take to the nesting tray and breed there,” Dr Soh said. This would help them learn more about how peregrine falcons breed in tropical climates.
He added that the information would help them look into other aspects of the ecology, like their diet and what they’re foraging for.
The expected nesting period for the falcons is between end January and early February 2025.
If nesting is successful, the eggs are expected to hatch in March, with chicks fledging in April.