Pet groomer charged over death of dog found hanging from leash

SINGAPORE: A pet groomer was charged on Wednesday (Dec 11) over the death of a dog she had allegedly left unattended on a grooming table.

Vanessa Chiu Yan Er, 29, was charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to a corgi named Fendi at Pawkins SG, a pet groomer located in Serangoon Central.

The incident occurred at about 1.45pm on Jul 24, according to the charge sheet.

Chiu allegedly failed to secure Fendi with a double-arm lock and left it unattended on a grooming table. As a result, the dog slipped off the grooming table and was left hanging by its neck from a leash for an extended period, leading to its death.

The case is set to be heard in court again on Jan 15, 2025.

For a first offence, anyone found guilty of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal can be jailed for up to two years or fined up to S$40,000 (US$29,700), or both.