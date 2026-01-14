MND to consider requiring CCTV at pet grooming businesses in ongoing law review

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of National Development (MND) will consider requiring pet grooming businesses to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in their premises as part of an ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan on Wednesday (Jan 14).

He was responding to two parliamentary questions on enforcement against errant pet businesses that were raised by MP Jessica Tan (PAP-East Coast).

The questions came after the National Parks Board (NParks) last November launched a probe into an incident involving a pet groomer along Tanjong Katong Road. A dog died at the pet grooming facility after allegedly being left unattended.

Mr Tan said NParks investigated 54 cases of feedback alleging harm to pets caused by groomers over the past three years.

Under the ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act, MND will also review the regulatory regime for pet sector activities, including pet grooming businesses.