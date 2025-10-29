Battle under the heron's nest: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio park photo earns spot in Comedy Wildlife Awards finals

SINGAPORE: Were they locked in a warm embrace? Or engaged in a feisty skirmish for food? A snapshot of two monitor lizards in a Singapore public park has made the shortlist for the 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.



The photo, titled "Battle Hug", was taken by Ms Jessica Emmett, a 43-year-old UK citizen living in Singapore. She submitted her entry, hoping to highlight the comedic contrast between the fighting reptiles and their seemingly affectionate pose.

"They're battling super hard for territory, mating or something … but every single photograph I took of them just looked like hugging," she said with a laugh.

"I was thinking: ‘Oh no, how do I not make them look cute?'"

Ms Emmett, who has limited mobility due to knee injuries, discovered her passion for wildlife photography during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I didn't think I'd get into wildlife photography so late in life,” she told CNA. “I never thought I was a 'nature person'."

Her photo is among the finalists in the annual competition, which aims to encourage conservation through "earning people's attention by showing them things they don’t expect".

Judges whittle down thousands of entries to just 40 finalists before deciding on category winners, to be announced on Dec 9.