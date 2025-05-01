Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

In Pictures: On the frontlines of Singapore's General Election
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

In Pictures: On the frontlines of Singapore's General Election

In Pictures: On the frontlines of Singapore's General Election

Supporters of the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Workers' Party (WP) at the campaign rallies in the 2025 General Election. (Photos: CNA/ Marcus Ramos, Ili Nadhirah Mansor)

01 May 2025 07:24PM (Updated: 01 May 2025 07:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: 92 seats will be up for grabs when Singapore heads to the polls on May 3 in an election that will be crucial for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong - his first since taking over as premier last year. 

As the 9-day campaign draws to a close, we take a look at some of the key moments of the 2025 Singapore General Election through the lens of CNA's team of visual journalists. 

Walkabouts started in early April for some parties. Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong from the People's Action Party (PAP), seen here on a swing with children at a playground in his constituency of East Coast on Apr 5, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Opposition parties too ramped up their efforts as the rumblings grew louder. Members of the National Solidarity Party, including party chief Spencer Ng (left), Kevryn Lim (second left) and Raiyian Chia (right), interact with a toddler in Kampung Admiralty on Apr 6, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)
Nomination Day on Apr 23 came amid looming questions about many unannounced slates. By noon, the dust had settled after numerous shuffles caught many by surprise.
People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) party chief Lim Tean waves at the media at a coffee shop near Kong Hwa School on Nomination Day, Apr 23, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
Ms Tin Pei Ling, whose former Macpherson ward had been combined into the newly formed Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, hugs a supporter at Kong Hwa School after a walkover was announced. (Photo: CNA/Nuria Ling)
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shakes hands with candidates from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) at Nan Hua High School on Apr 23, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Progress Singapore Party (PSP) supporters cheer on their candidates at Nan Hua High School on Apr 23, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lan Yu)
Supporters from the Workers' Party (WP) wave flags to cheer on their candidates at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Apr 23, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Day one of campaign rallies on Apr 24, the sunset lights up the evening skyline in Sengkang ahead of a Workers' Party (WP) rally. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Rally goers and the surrounding HDB blocks reflected in a puddle at a field in Sengkang, the site of a Worker's Party (WP) rally on Apr 24, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Party symbols and merchandise are a common sight at rallies. Here, attendees wave an inflatable yellow hammer during a Workers' Party (WP) rally at Temasek Junior College on Apr 26, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Beginning the campaign on his home turf of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took time to engage with attendees after his rally at Woodlands Stadium on Apr 24, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
People's Action Party (PAP) supporters holding flags while resting against a barrier during a rally in Sembawang on Apr 28, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Supporters cheer at a People's Action Party (PAP) rally held at Yishun Stadium on Apr 29, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
Besides flags and posters, supporters got creative with the party insignia such as this illuminated People's Action Party (PAP) logo on a phone held up at a rally at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Apr 26, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Abel Khoo)
Attendees in the crowd hold up inflatable yellow hammers at a Workers' Party (WP) rally in Temasek Junior College. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Office workers and supporters filled the UOB Plaza's promenade on Monday (Apr 28) afternoon to attend the lunchtime rally - the first time it was delivered by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. (Photo: CNA/Christine Tan)
A contrast to the cooler evening rallies, lunchtime rallies are held under the sweltering noon heat, with supporters seen here taking shelter under umbrellas before the start of the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) rally at the UOB Plaza Promenade on Apr 28, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A supporter bows to Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan on stage after he concluded his speech a rally at Sembawang on Apr 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
People's Action Party (PAP) candidates for Nee Soon GRC Syed Harun Alhabsyi and Goh Hanyan hi-five each other while Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam speaks during a rally held at Yishun Stadium on Apr 29, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
Members of the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) hold hands while bowing on stage at a rally at Northlight School on Apr 26, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Raj Nadarajan)
Red Dot United (RDU) candidate for Jurong Central SMC Kala Manickam uses her phone while next to party chief Ravi Philemon before the start of a rally at Boon Lay Way on Apr 30, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
For some residents, choosing to attend a live rally did not mean having to leave the comfort of their home, such as this Punggol resident looking out his window to listen as Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh delivers his speech at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Apr 28, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
People's Power Party (PPP) chief Goh Meng Seng holds up a box of of traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen during a rally at Yio Chu Kang stadium on Apr 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Wallace Woon)
Red Dot United (RDU) candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC Nizar Subair (right) speaks at the School of Science and Technology on Apr 29, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Liew Zhi Xin)
With rallies in full swing, the walkabouts did not let up. Candidates hit the streets to make themselves known to residents young and old. 
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong hugs a young girl as his fellow candidate for Ang Mo Kio GRC Victor Lye (right) looks on at Buangkok Square Mall on Apr 24, 2025.(Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for Aljunied GRC Faisal Abdul Aziz offers a leaflet to a parrot during a walkabout on Apr 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Clemens Choy)
A robodog with a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) cap seen at a coffee shop in Kebun Baru on Apr 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Clemens Choy)
A child holds up a People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) pamphlet given by its candidate Mohamad Hamim, at Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre on Sunday, Apr 13, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Singapore People's Party (SPP) candidate for Potong Pasir SMC Williamson Lee shakes hands with a resident at a coffeeshop in Potong Pasir on Apr 25, 2025.(Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidate for West Coast-Jurong West GRC Tan Cheng Bock greeting residents at West Coast Market Square on Apr 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Ili Mansor)
People's Action Party (PAP) supporters fill up the stands while attending a rally at Jurong West stadium, Apr 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Tan Wen Lin)
A long exposure image made of a crowd attending a Red Dot United (RDU) rally at Boon Lay Way on Apr 30, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)
A supporter waves an Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) flag against the sky at dusk during a rally at Sembawang on Apr 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
The Workers' Party rally at Bedok Stadium on Apr 30 was delayed due to lightning warnings. (Photo: Lan Yu)
With rain and mud a constant feature throughout the campaign period, the skies let up and produced a double rainbow on Apr 29 before the start of a People's Action Party (PAP) rally at Yishun Stadium. (Photo: CNA/Ooi Boon Keong)
Source: CNA/dt/jl

Related Topics

GE2025

Also worth reading

Content is loading...