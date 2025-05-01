In Pictures: On the frontlines of Singapore's General Election

SINGAPORE: 92 seats will be up for grabs when Singapore heads to the polls on May 3 in an election that will be crucial for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong - his first since taking over as premier last year.
As the 9-day campaign draws to a close, we take a look at some of the key moments of the 2025 Singapore General Election through the lens of CNA's team of visual journalists.
Nomination Day on Apr 23 came amid looming questions about many unannounced slates. By noon, the dust had settled after numerous shuffles caught many by surprise.
With rallies in full swing, the walkabouts did not let up. Candidates hit the streets to make themselves known to residents young and old.
