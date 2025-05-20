Pigeon management plan to be rolled out in three more town councils

SINGAPORE: A pigeon management plan introduced in several town councils in a pilot programme in 2024 will be extended to three more areas.

The next phase will be rolled out in Jalan Besar, Marsiling-Yew Tee and Nee Soon town councils from June for a duration of six to nine months.



If successful, the plan will be scaled up across Singapore to help manage the pigeon population, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How on Tuesday (May 20).



The initial pilot programme was implemented in three town council estates with large clusters of pigeons - Ang Mo Kio, Bishan-Toa Payoh and Tanjong Pagar.

The pilot, which was carried out from July 2024 to March 2025, saw the pigeon population in the three town councils decrease by about 50 per cent.

Pigeon-related feedback within the three town councils from October 2024 to March 2025 was also about 34 per cent lower than the expected average, NParks said in an update on Tuesday.

Actions such as surveillance were carried out at bird feeding hotspots, and NParks took enforcement action against 50 cases of bird feeding.

Direct population control measures were also carried out to bring down the pigeon numbers.