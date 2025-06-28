Thousands show up in support of LGBTQ community at annual Pink Dot rally

SINGAPORE: Heavy rainfall on Saturday (Jun 28) afternoon halted just in time as the 17th edition of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rally Pink Dot began.

Thousands of supporters brought Hong Lim Park to life with bold outfits in different hues of pink. They lounged on picnic mats, reconnected with old friends and made new ones, while children ran around with balloons in hand and pet dogs trotted alongside their owners.

This year’s theme, "Different Stories, Same Love", aims to celebrate love in all its forms as the LGBTQ community comes together to share hopes for a more inclusive future.

This is the third year of Pink Dot since Section 377A, a decades-old law criminalising gay sex, was repealed in November 2022.

Two Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People's Action Party (PAP) were spotted visiting booths and engaging with committee members from Pink Dot.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, MP for Potong Pasir SMC Alex Yeo said he was “very happy” to be at the rally to engage and listen to the concerns of the LGBTQ community.

“They are part of the Singaporean community, very important part of our community, our overall social compact in our community. And so therefore we are very happy to be here,” Mr Yeo said.

MP for Sembawang GRC Ng Shi Xuan said Pink Dot has deepened understanding and created more awareness surrounding topics of inclusivity.

“Conversations will help us to understand each other better. And conversations means two-way right? You talk and you listen. So that's very important,” Mr Ng said.

Workers' Party MPs for Sengkang GRC Louis Chua and He Ting Ru were also seen at the rally, but declined to speak to the media.