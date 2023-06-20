Barcodes and dispensers: How supermarkets in Singapore are gearing up for the plastic bag charge
Sheng Siong will have bag dispensers at self-checkout counters, while most other supermarkets are trusting customers to scan barcodes for plastic bags.
SINGAPORE: From bag dispensers to barcodes, supermarket operators are gearing up for the plastic bag charge that will take effect from Jul 3.
Sheng Siong will use plastic bag dispensers while most other supermarket chains will rely on an "honour system" where customers are trusted to scan barcodes, supermarket operators told CNA.
From Jul 3, large supermarket operators with an annual turnover of more than S$100 million (US$74.5 million) are required to charge at least 5 cents per disposable carrier bag. Such large supermarket operators account for around two-thirds – or about 400 – of all supermarkets in Singapore.
Most major supermarkets told CNA they will not charge more than 5 cents per bag. CNA asked these operators how they will regulate the payment of plastic bags at self-checkout kiosks.
BAG DISPENSERS
Sheng Siong has bag dispensers built into self-checkout counters that will issue a bag when a customer presses an icon on the screen and adds it to their bill.
Only large-sized plastic bags are dispensed from the machines and customers who want smaller bags have to pay at checkout counters with cashiers.
Currently, only five of Sheng Siong's 68 outlets have self-checkout counters. The counters will be rolled out to more stores in phases, a Sheng Siong spokesperson said.
"We have also been training our cashiers on how to communicate with customers about the disposable carrier bag charge," the spokesperson added.
"Collaterals are displayed in our stores and our cashiers have been encouraging customers to (bring your own bag) and reminding them of the bag charge that will take effect on Jul 3."
Proceeds from the plastic bag charge will go towards social and environmental causes, the spokesperson said.
BARCODES AND AN HONOUR SYSTEM
On Monday (Jun 19), NTUC FairPrice said it is counting on an "honour system" for customers who use self-checkout counters.
Customers will have to scan a barcode placed on the monitor at each self-checkout counter for the plastic bags that they take.
FairPrice Group's chief sustainability officer Chan Tee Seng said the system will largely work on trust, with customers scanning the barcode as needed.
Similar to NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets are preparing barcodes that customers will have to scan for each plastic bag they take at self-checkout counters.
DFI Retail Group, which operates Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets, said: "There will be a barcode for customers at self-checkout counters to scan and pay for the plastic bags they take."
The supermarket operator confirmed that the process will also be based on an honour system.
"We are working closely with our respective partners to ensure a smooth transition, with all team members briefed and trained on the necessary procedures," a spokesperson for DFI Retail Group added.
At Prime Supermarket's 24 outlets, each plastic bag will have a barcode. A card with a barcode will also be available at self-checkout counters as an alternative.
While some of its smaller stores in the heartlands do not have self-checkout counters, most of its other outlets do, a Prime Supermarket spokesperson said.
"The person who is stationed at the self-checkout (counters) will be the one who distributes the plastic bag to the customer," she told CNA.
This employee will provide the plastic bags and ensure customers scan the barcodes.
Asked if the operator was concerned that customers might not scan each bag, the spokesperson said that customers might overlook the charge as it is new to them.
Customers who forget to bring their own bags when the plastic bag charge kicks in can buy reusable bags in stores, the spokesperson said.
Proceeds from the charge will go towards charitable causes, Prime Supermarket added.