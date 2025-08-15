More Singaporeans under 30 going for plastic surgery; number of botched jobs also on the rise

SINGAPORE: Five years ago, Georgina Poh wanted a new smile.

She sought out an aesthetic clinic she considered “safe” – it was well known among social media personalities.

But the recovery after turning up the corners of her lips was tougher than she expected.

“I could not open my mouth for weeks. There were bruises all over, and my face was super swollen,” said the 31-year-old.

Today, the scars still remain. But because she signed a waiver prior to the procedure, she was unable to engage the help of lawyers.

As more young people go under the knife in the pursuit of physical enhancement, the number of botched jobs overall has also climbed in recent years, said lawyers and doctors.

However, like in Ms Poh’s case, some do not get reported and even fewer go to court. In fact, most cases that involve lawyers are privately settled with clinics.

This is because it is not easy to prove if a doctor has failed to perform duties up to standard, noted law practitioners who handle disputes over such medical treatment.

Mr R Shankar, managing director of Advox Law, said there is a need to engage an expert – usually from overseas – to go through clinical notes and determine if a doctor has been negligent, before clients can build up a case.

“I’ve seen greater awareness by the general public that they have their rights to be protected … and more are turning to legal advice,” he said.

“Not all treatments go well. Some lead to severe consequences like blindness. Do your due diligence. Go to a proper registered practitioner.”

He added that authorities have passed additional safeguards such as putting in place guidelines and requiring further licensing for more invasive treatment.