SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Australia from Nov 23 to 25 for the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting (ALM), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday (Nov 22).

He will arrive at the Western Sydney International Airport aboard Singapore Airlines' inaugural flight to the new airport.

In the Australian capital of Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will host a private breakfast for Mr Wong before both leaders co-chair the annual meeting.

The two countries have established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2015, under which more than 110 initiatives have been completed across areas including defence and security, trade and investment, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

In October 2025, both leaders launched an enhanced CSP, setting out an agenda for bilateral cooperation over the next decade.

Known as CSP 2.0, the upgraded relationship comprises 80 initiatives across five pillars: contributing to peace and stability at home and in the region; connecting the two economies; transitioning to net-zero; forging new frontiers; and deepening friendships and capabilities.

Following the meeting with Mr Albanese, Mr Wong, who is also Singapore's finance minister, will also meet Australia’s Leader of the Opposition Angus Taylor.

He will then travel to Sydney, where Mr Wong will meet New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn. Later that evening, he will meet with Singaporeans based in Australia at a reception.

Mr Wong will be accompanied by his wife, as well as Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow, and Members of Parliament Alex Yeo and Dr Hamid Razak.

During Mr Wong's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will be the acting prime minister.

BILATERAL EXCHANGES

Past high-level exchanges between both countries include Mr Albanese's visit to Singapore in April, as well as visits by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell that same month.

In May, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles' visited Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue and the 15th Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee (SAJMC) meeting in Australia in July.

Australia was Singapore's 12th largest trading partner in 2025, while Singapore was Australia's sixth largest trading partner. Bilateral merchandise trade reached S$30.3 billion in 2025.

Economic relations are underpinned by the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA), which was signed in February 2003 and entered into force in July 2003.

Some of Singapore's principal imports from Australia include petroleum oils, natural gas, semi-precious stones and metals, and animal and vegetable oils, while Singapore's key exports to Australia include refined petroleum oils, machinery, and electrical equipment.