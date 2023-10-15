PM Lee congratulates New Zealand Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Oct 15) congratulated New Zealand's Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon on his election win.

Mr Luxon's National Party won enough seats in Saturday's general election in New Zealand to govern the country in a coalition with the ACT party.

"On behalf of the government of Singapore, I warmly congratulate you on leading the National Party to victory at the general election," Mr Lee said in a letter to Mr Luxon.

"I am confident that New Zealand will thrive under your leadership amidst the uncertain times ahead."

Mr Lee reflected on the long-standing close relationship between the two countries, which is underpinned by the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership.

"As like-minded partners, we have joined hands on many path-finding initiatives such as the Trans-Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership (P4) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA)," Mr Lee said.

"I am glad that both sides are stepping up cooperation in strengthening supply chain resilience, which would be mutually beneficial in this increasingly challenging and complex global environment."

Mr Lee said that he looked forward to working with Mr Luxon to further strengthen bilateral ties as well as regional and international cooperation.

"I recall our meeting in June 2022 during your visit to Singapore, and look forward to meeting you again soon," Mr Lee said as he concluded his letter.

"I wish you and your government every success."

Mr Luxon's victory ended the six-year reign of the centre-left Labour Party, which is led by outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Mr Hipkins had succeeded Ms Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's leader in January.