Singapore

PM Lee to make three-day official visit to Vietnam
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (right) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, during Mr Chinh's visit to Singapore on Feb 9, 2023. (Photo: MCI)

26 Aug 2023 06:01PM
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official three-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, Singapore's Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday (Aug 26).

Mr Chinh visited Singapore in February, when the two countries signed several agreements on areas like the green-digital economic partnership and maritime cooperation.

"The exchange of PM visits coincides with the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations and 10th anniversary of Singapore’s Strategic Partnership with Vietnam," said PMO.

Mr Lee will be in Hanoi from Aug 27 to Aug 29. He will call on Mr Chinh, as well as Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue. Mr Lee will also be hosted to an official dinner by Mr Chinh.

During the visit, the two prime ministers will attend an event on the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) to witness the virtual ground-breaking ceremony of several VSIPs, as well as the presentation of the investment licenses for new VSIPs.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng will accompany Mr Lee on the trip.

During Mr Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister.

Source: CNA/ac(zl)

