PM Wong congratulates new Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Oct 7) congratulated Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on his appointment and invited him to make an official visit to Singapore.

Mr Saleumxay was elected prime minister by Laos' National Assembly on Oct 5.

Mr Wong described Singapore-Laos relations as “very good and warm”, as the two countries mark 25 years of development cooperation.

“Bilateral cooperation has expanded substantially over the years, including in mutually beneficial initiatives such as the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project,” Mr Wong said.

He added that the two countries are also cooperating in new areas, including carbon credits and combating transnational crime.

“Singapore has been a strong supporter of Laos’ development through training courses organised by the Singapore Cooperation Programme and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration,” Mr Wong said.

“I look forward to working closely with you to take our bilateral relations forward,” he added.