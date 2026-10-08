Logo
Logo

Singapore

PM Wong congratulates new Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

PM Wong congratulates new Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Singapore-Laos relations as “very good and warm”, as the two countries mark 25 years of development cooperation.

PM Wong congratulates new Lao PM Saleumxay Kommasith

Laos' Saleumxay Kommasith speaks during a press conference after the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings in Vientiane on Jul 27, 2024. (File photo: AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

08 Oct 2026 11:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Oct 7) congratulated Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on his appointment and invited him to make an official visit to Singapore.

Mr Saleumxay was elected prime minister by Laos' National Assembly on Oct 5.

Mr Wong described Singapore-Laos relations as “very good and warm”, as the two countries mark 25 years of development cooperation.

“Bilateral cooperation has expanded substantially over the years, including in mutually beneficial initiatives such as the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project,” Mr Wong said.

He added that the two countries are also cooperating in new areas, including carbon credits and combating transnational crime.

“Singapore has been a strong supporter of Laos’ development through training courses organised by the Singapore Cooperation Programme and the Initiative for ASEAN Integration,” Mr Wong said.

“I look forward to working closely with you to take our bilateral relations forward,” he added.

Source: CNA/rk(sz)

Related Topics

Laos
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement