TikTok user issued another POFMA order, this time over claims about public housing policies

SINGAPORE: A man who had received two correction directions this month was issued with another one on Thursday (Aug 24), this time for making false claims about public housing policies in two TikTok videos, said the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Law in a press release.

The man, who goes by the username "dr.ishhaq.jay", falsely claimed in a TikTok post on Aug 17 that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) prices and sells BTO flats to make a profit.

He also falsely claimed in a TikTok post on Aug 18 that HDB makes a profit from selling BTO flats, and also falsely stated that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) charges a premium when selling land used for HDB flats, and that SLA makes profits from land sold to HDB.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue the correction direction to the man, and a targeted correction direction to TikTok over the two posts.

The man will be required to create a new TikTok post containing a correction notice which states that the TikTok posts contain false statements of fact, and provide a link to the government’s clarification.

TikTok, on the other hand, will be required to communicate a correction notice to all end-users in Singapore who had accessed the posts.

TikTok user dr.ishhaq.jay was issued a correction direction on Aug 20 for making false claims over Central Provident Fund (CPF) policies, and on Aug 18 for falsely claiming that the government can trace votes and penalise voters based on their votes.

In their press release, the ministries also said that they were aware of another TikTok post by dr.ishhaq.jay on Aug 23, claiming he received POFMA directions simply for “asking questions”.

“This is incorrect. POFMA does not deal with opinions or questions, but aims to protect Singaporeans from false statements of fact,” said the Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Law.

“Expressing opinions and asking questions should be done responsibly. In the case of TikTok user 'dr.ishhaq.jay', he has gone beyond asking questions to make a number of serious falsehoods affecting public interest on multiple occasions.”