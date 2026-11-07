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Man arrested after alleged assault in River Valley, car overturns following police chase
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Man arrested after alleged assault in River Valley, car overturns following police chase

The suspect's car overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road after a collision with another vehicle. 

Man arrested after alleged assault in River Valley, car overturns following police chase

Following a police chase, the suspect's car collided with another vehicle and overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road. (Image: Facebook/Singapore Incidents)

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07 Nov 2026 11:28AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2026 11:31AM)
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SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a sharp object along River Valley Road and fleeing the scene.

Following a police chase, the suspect's car collided with another vehicle and overturned.

Police said on Saturday (Nov 7) that they were alerted to the assault at about 8.35pm on Friday.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspect had allegedly attacked a 34-year-old man with a sharp object before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

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The victim suffered injuries and was taken conscious to hospital.

At about 12.05am on Saturday, police officers patrolling along Tessensohn Road spotted the suspect's vehicle and signalled for him to stop.

However, the man did not comply and sped off, the police said.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, which subsequently collided with another car and overturned at the junction of Race Course Road and Birch Road,” they added.

The 36-year-old driver of the other car and his two female passengers, aged between 26 and 42, were taken conscious to hospital.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

He is expected to be charged in court on Saturday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and failing to provide a breath specimen.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning or a combination of these punishments.

Failure to provide a breath specimen carries a fine of between S$1,000 and S$5,000, or a jail term of up to six months.

The man will also be investigated for dangerous driving causing hurt.

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law," police said.

They also reminded motorists to comply with lawful instructions from police officers and abide by traffic laws.

Source: CNA/gs

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Singapore Police Force
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