Singapore

Unattended bag containing PMD battery and wires found in Queenstown, police investigating
Screengrabs taken from a video show a bag containing what was later found to be a battery for a personal mobility device along Stirling Road on May 11, 2025. (Image: Xiaohongshu/头头儿)

Emil Chan
Emil Chan
11 May 2025 07:32PM
SINGAPORE: The police are investigating an incident involving a suspicious-looking bag with wires found in Queenstown early on Sunday morning (May 11).

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted at about 2.35am to an "unattended bag containing an item with wires along Stirling Road".

"Security checks were conducted and it was established to be a battery from a personal mobility device", police said.

In a video posted on social media app Xiaohongshu, known in English as RedNote, the black bag was seen in the centre of the road, just outside a car park gantry near the True Way Presbyterian Church.

A blue object and some wires could be seen sticking out of the bag, which was described as looking like an "ordinary schoolbag" by the Xiaohongshu user. The user also speculated that it may be a bomb.

At one point, a passerby approached the bag to inspect it before he was warned away by others.

After the police arrived, five officers could be seen inspecting the bag, with the Xiaohongshu user noting that they were "without protective equipment".

The police then set up a tent over the bag and positioned several police cars to block the road, just as it began to rain heavily.

A suspicious bag is partially submerged in rainwater along Stirling Road on May 11, 2025. (Image: Xiaohongshu/头头儿)

The downpour became heavy enough to partially submerge the bag in the water, eventually causing the bag to float down the road due to the current, the Xiaohongshu user said.

The police tent appeared to have been removed some time before that.

The police officers continued working in the rain, and were later seen folding up the tent and leaving the scene after the object in the bag was established to be a battery from a personal mobility device.

Police investigations are ongoing.

"The police take security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally cause public alarm," said SPF.

Source: CNA/ec(mp)

