Unattended bag containing PMD battery and wires found in Queenstown, police investigating

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating an incident involving a suspicious-looking bag with wires found in Queenstown early on Sunday morning (May 11).

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted at about 2.35am to an "unattended bag containing an item with wires along Stirling Road".

"Security checks were conducted and it was established to be a battery from a personal mobility device", police said.

In a video posted on social media app Xiaohongshu, known in English as RedNote, the black bag was seen in the centre of the road, just outside a car park gantry near the True Way Presbyterian Church.

A blue object and some wires could be seen sticking out of the bag, which was described as looking like an "ordinary schoolbag" by the Xiaohongshu user. The user also speculated that it may be a bomb.

At one point, a passerby approached the bag to inspect it before he was warned away by others.

After the police arrived, five officers could be seen inspecting the bag, with the Xiaohongshu user noting that they were "without protective equipment".

The police then set up a tent over the bag and positioned several police cars to block the road, just as it began to rain heavily.