Police looking into incident showing moving Porsche with children on top

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating an incident involving a Porsche car that was driven with two children sitting on top of its rear.

"The police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter," said the Singapore Police Force on Thursday (Oct 23).

Dashcam footage posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed that the incident happened at around 10.40am on Oct 20.

The video depicted a yellow Porsche driving through a residential area in Dairy Farm Walk, while two boys clung to the rear wing of the car.

Another video from a different angle was shared on Reddit on Wednesday. The TikTok video, by user @premroymotoring, started with a shot of two young boys sitting on the back of the car before it was driven off.

In the next shot, a man walks alongside the parked car, saying "life is too short" and there is "no point keeping for the next generation" as they can "earn their own money".



Checks by CNA showed that the account belongs to car consignment firm Prem Roy Motoring and that the video has been removed.

The adult in the original TikTok video resembles a man seen in several other videos on the Prem Roy Motoring Instagram account. Further checks on LinkedIn identify the man as company founder Prem Roy.



