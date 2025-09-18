Police investigating man, 40, over alleged murder after 43-year-old woman found dead in Everitt Road home

SINGAPORE: The police said on Thursday (Sep 18) that they are investigating a 40-year-old man for alleged involvement in the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Joo Chiat.

In response to queries from CNA, the police said that it received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Everitt Road at about 9.30pm on Monday.

CNA understands that the residential unit in question is the Lotus @ Joo Chiat condominium.

"Upon police’s arrival, a 43-year-old woman was found lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead at scene," police said.

The police added that preliminary investigations showed that the man, who was known to the woman, had left Singapore prior to the call for assistance.

Investigations are ongoing.