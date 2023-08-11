Coroner returns suicide verdict over police NSF who shot himself

SINGAPORE: A coroner's court on Friday (Aug 11) ruled the death of a full-time police national serviceman a suicide.

Mr Finnegan Tan Yao Jie, 21, was found dead of a gunshot wound in a toilet at the Special Operations Command (SOC) base on Aug 30, 2021.

Based on the gunshot residue on his hand and face, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda concluded that Mr Tan had fired the service revolver, which he had drawn from the armoury that morning.

The coroner found that there was sufficient evidence in his internet searches and social media posts to conclude that Mr Tan had formed the intention to take his own life.

The day before the incident, Mr Tan had written a will distributing his cash and belongings to his relatives and friends.

He also lamented that he had "messed up his life".

The coroner said the exact reasons that Mr Tan chose to take his own life may never be known, but it was clear that he was struggling with certain issues.

The loss of S$10,200 (US$7,557) in an e-commerce job scam was likely the tipping point that drove him to contemplate suicide, said the coroner.

Of this amount, Mr Tan had borrowed S$7,000 from his father. The job scam ran on the ruse that he would earn more dividends if he put in more money, and Mr Tan lodged a police report over it.

"Unfortunately except for a few hints to friends, colleagues and relatives, Mr Tan kept his suicidal thoughts very well-hidden," the coroner said.

He conveyed his sincere condolences to Mr Tan's family for their loss.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.