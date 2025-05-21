Ex-police officer who accepted bribes fled Singapore for more than 16 years before he was caught

SINGAPORE: In exchange for money and entertainment, a police officer leading a team against unlicensed money lending gave the operator of illegal gambling dens tip-offs on police operations.

Koh Kian Tiong, who also goes by Mark Koh, was an Assistant Superintendent with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at the time.

After learning about the investigations into his offences, Koh stayed in China for more than 16 years and was only repatriated to Singapore last year after he committed offences there.

On Wednesday (May 21), the 52-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to five out of 15 charges of corruption, and one charge of desertion.

The remaining charges will be taken into consideration when Koh is sentenced.

Koh joined the SPF in 1998. At the time of the offences, he was an Officer Commanding with the Anti-Unlicensed Money Lending Task Force of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In 2005, he was introduced to Chua Chin Hoe, who went by "Ah Hoe". Chua was notorious for operating several illegal gambling dens across Singapore. This involved customers who engaged in illegal gambling activities online.

Between January 2006 and May 2007, Koh obtained money and free entertainment from Mr Chua in exchange for providing information on operations.

KOH NEEDED MONEY FOR DIVORCE, BILLS

Towards the end of 2005, Koh struggled to pay for legal bills for divorce proceedings.

He approached a colleague who worked in the Secret Societies Branch for a S$15,000 (US$11,600) loan, but the colleague could not afford the sum.

Koh then asked the colleague to see if Mr Chua could give him the money. The colleague was more acquainted with Mr Chua at the time.

Mr Chua agreed to give Koh S$15,000, hoping to cultivate Koh into using his position as a senior police officer to help him.

On Jan 21, 2006, Mr Chua handed the money to Koh without asking for repayment. Koh also did not repay the sum.

As he was also struggling with credit card bills, Koh asked Mr Chua to help him with his S$24,000 credit card debt. The latter agreed.

"The accused allowed himself to be cultivated by Ah Hoe, because the accused was living beyond his means and needed money from Ah Hoe to sustain his expenses," the prosecution said in court documents.

Mr Chua passed Koh another S$16,000 over two occasions in 2006.

That year, Mr Chua and Koh frequented bars and KTV lounges where the former would always pay for drinks and occasionally, tips to hostesses and singers.

Eventually, Koh invited other CID officers, including his subordinates, to join these sessions, and Mr Chua would continue paying for the drinks.

According to bank statements, Mr Chua paid at least S$27,000 in entertainment expenses relating to these sessions in 2006.

The court heard that Koh invited Mr Chua to join him and his subordinates at a notorious KTV in late 2006 as Mr Chua was infatuated with a singer who worked there.

"Ah Hoe paid for the officers’ drinks because he wanted to continue to cultivate the accused, and because he wanted to cultivate other officers in CID, so that the officers would assist him with police-related matters as and when necessary, particularly in relation to Ah Hoe’s illegal gambling dens.

"The accused asked Ah Hoe to pay for the drinks for all the officers as the accused had been cultivated by Ah Hoe and was comfortable availing himself of Ah Hoe’s hospitality," the prosecution said.

Koh similarly invited other subordinates to further drinking sessions, exposing them to cultivation by Mr Chua.

In exchange, Koh provided Mr Chua with information about gambling dens that may be subject to police action, but did not provide dates of raids.

On at least one occasion, Koh helped Mr Chua check on an associate who was in police custody.

In total, Koh introduced Mr Chua to at least five other police officers attached to CID who received free entertainment and alcohol. At least one of these officers accepted a cash bribe from Mr Chua and gave him a tip-off about an impending raid.

In total, Koh received S$47,700 in gratification.

WENT ON LEAVE AND NEVER RETURNED

Koh travelled to Shanghai on Jul 9, 2007 after going on leave the same day.

While in China, he learned about the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's investigations against him and decided not to return to Singapore.

On Jul 16, 2007, Koh was due to report for duty as a police officer but he did not show up.

While in China, Koh committed offences which were not revealed in court documents. He was arrested and jailed.

After he was released, Koh was repatriated to Singapore and arrested at Changi Airport on Apr 28, 2024.

In total, he deserted his post for 16 years, nine months and 13 days. Koh has been in custody since he was arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Menon argued for Koh to be jailed between nine and 11 years.

"The accused held a very senior rank, as Assistant Superintendent of Police. In this position, he was entrusted with command over a team of officers. He was expected to lead by example, but he fell woefully short of these standards," said Mr Menon.

"Worse, the accused abused his position as a senior police officer in CID by disclosing confidential operational information to Ah Hoe in the form of tip-offs, as well as helping Ah Hoe to check on one of his associates who was in police custody."

Koh is expected to be sentenced on May 26.