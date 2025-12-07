47 arrested after raids on public entertainment outlets, massage parlours and coffee shop

SINGAPORE: Forty-seven people were arrested after raids over four days at various locations, including massage parlours, public entertainment outlets and a coffee shop, the police said on Sunday (Dec 7).

The multi-agency operations, conducted between Wednesday and Saturday, saw 10 men and 37 women arrested. They were aged between 20 and 88.

Led by Tanglin Police Division, the raids involved officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

They targeted illicit activities at spots in Orchard Road, Whampoa, Toa Payoh, Novena, Balestier, Kim Keat Road and Robertson Quay.