47 arrested after raids on public entertainment outlets, massage parlours and coffee shop
Authorities targeted illicit activities at spots in Orchard Road, Whampoa and Toa Payoh, among others.
SINGAPORE: Forty-seven people were arrested after raids over four days at various locations, including massage parlours, public entertainment outlets and a coffee shop, the police said on Sunday (Dec 7).
The multi-agency operations, conducted between Wednesday and Saturday, saw 10 men and 37 women arrested. They were aged between 20 and 88.
Led by Tanglin Police Division, the raids involved officers from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
They targeted illicit activities at spots in Orchard Road, Whampoa, Toa Payoh, Novena, Balestier, Kim Keat Road and Robertson Quay.
WHAMPOA, ORCHARD ROAD RAIDS
Members of the media observed two police raids from Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday in Whampoa and Orchard.
During the first raid, journalists gathered in a dimly lit walkway outside a coffee shop at Whampoa Drive just before 9pm.
About 15 minutes later, reporters were ushered inside in small groups, where officers in plain clothes sat among patrons at scattered tables.
At one table, an officer laid out neat piles of S$50 (US$39) notes, along with a few S$100 notes and smaller denominations.
The cash had been seized from an elderly man later identified as an alleged bookmaker for illegal horse betting. Officers also caught another suspected bookmaker and six punters.
The eight suspects were questioned at their tables as officers completed paperwork and packed cash and personal items into clear ziplock bags.
A police van arrived soon after, and four suspects were escorted into the van, with one in handcuffs.
The remaining four stayed behind as checks continued.
Close to midnight, reporters joined the police in a raid at a karaoke outlet at Far East Shopping Centre.
Officers had earlier swept the premises, separating women into two rooms for investigations.
Many shielded their faces with their hands or pillows as the media entered.
Their mobile phones were collected in transparent bags, some with identity cards taped to them.
For nearly an hour, officers moved in and out of the rooms, escorting some women to the restroom or allowing them to change.
Twelve women in one room were handcuffed. In total, 22 women were arrested at the outlet and taken away in police vans.
At the end of the raids on Wednesday, Superintendent Joseph Yoong, head of operations for Tanglin Police Division, told reporters that 37 people had been arrested.
They will be investigated for various offences, including illegal gambling and vice-related activities, he added.
OTHER RAIDS
Besides the two raids, police also conducted operations against illegal gambling activities in Toa Payoh between Dec 3 and Dec 4.
Together with the raid in Whampoa, 11 people aged between 59 and 88 were arrested. More than S$5,000 worth of cash and mobile phones were seized as case exhibits.
On top of the operation at the karaoke outlet at Far East Shopping Centre, officers from Tanglin Police Division, HSA, ICA and CNB conducted checks at another public entertainment outlet along Orchard Road.
In total, 26 women were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Police officers also raided massage parlours as well as residential and commercial units in Novena, Balestier, Kim Keat Road and Robertson Quay between Dec 5 and Dec 6.
Ten people were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Five public entertainment outlets along Orchard Road were also checked by the police, with SCDF joining three of them.
Investigations against all 47 individuals are ongoing, said the police.
Commander of Tanglin Police Division, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Cheong Chee Ming, said the police will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to take strong actions against those involved in illicit activities.
"Offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law," he added.