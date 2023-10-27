Police issue warning about fake WhatsApp Web phishing websites

SINGAPORE: The police issued an advisory on Friday (Oct 27) warning people about a new phishing scam that uses fake WhatsApp Web websites.

These websites trick users into authorising access to their WhatsApp accounts for scammers.

Victims who wish to use their WhatsApp accounts on their desktops search for the official website using online search engines.

"Thereafter victims would click on the first few search results generated by online search engines without verifying the URL addresses due to convenience," said the police.

But these are phishing websites embedded with a genuine QR code taken from the official website, the police added.