Preschool teacher admits to deliberately tripping toddler, who fell and bled from nose

SINGAPORE: A preschool teacher who deliberately swept her legs under a toddler several times, causing her to fall flat twice, admitted to her charges on Monday (Jun 16).

As a result of her fall, the 20-month-old girl bled from her nose and bruised her face.

Saiidah Kamarudin, 34, pleaded guilty to one out of two counts of ill treating the girl, causing her unnecessary pain and injury. Saiidah initially claimed trial but decided to plead guilty on the first day after some delay.

The victim and the childcare centre she attended cannot be named to protect her identity.

Saiidah began working for the childcare centre in end-September 2023 but tendered her resignation the following month. Her employment lasted until mid-November 2023.

Saiidah's actions were captured by a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), with the footage played in court.

As part of her duties, Saiidah cared for students who attended the centre, including the victim, who was in a playgroup class.

In November 2023, Saiidah brought the toddler to the toilet to clean her up slightly after noon. As the girl stood before her, Saiidah, who was seated, used a piece of tissue to wipe her face.

At one point, Saiidah swept her leg outwards to catch the toddler's foot, causing the girl to stumble.

Saiidah then swept inwards with her leg, tripping the toddler, who fell backwards onto the floor.

The teacher, who was significantly larger than the toddler, then lifted the girl back to her feet before cleaning her face with the tissue.

Shortly after, Saiidah positioned the victim in front of her to walk out of the toilet area.

She then swept her foot to catch the victim on one leg, causing her to stumble.

At about 12.30pm, Saiidah repeated the sweeping motion with her leg, catching the toddler on both legs. The toddler fell forward on her face.

At this point, the victim began to cry, and Saiidah picked her up. The toddler bled from one nostril and had a bruise on her face.

Hearing the cries, another teacher came to check on the girl. This teacher performed first aid on the girl before placing her down for a nap. By the time the toddler woke up, the right side of her face had swelled up.

A doctor who examined the toddler following the incident found that she had mild bruises on her face.

The toddler's father filed a police report a few days later, expressing dissatisfaction with the school's explanation of how his daughter sustained her injuries.

He requested access to the school's CCTV on the day of the incident.

Saiidah will return to court on Jul 28 for mitigation and sentencing.

For ill treating a child, an offence under the Children and Young Persons Act, an offender can be jailed up to eight years, or fined up to S$8,000 (US$6,200), or both.