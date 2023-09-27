Parents who do not want to enrol children for primary school must submit documents to support request: MOE

SINGAPORE: Parents who want to exempt their children from enrolling in primary school must submit the relevant documents to support their request, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Sep 27).

These include cases where the children reside overseas, or when parents prefer alternative education pathways for their children, said MOE in its statement.

The Education Ministry was responding to questions from CNA on whether it requires proof from parents who do not register their children for primary school for various reasons.

This comes as a 35-year-old Singaporean man was was sentenced to 21-and-a-half years in jail and 18 strokes of the cane on Sep 19 for killing his daughter in 2014 and hiding the crime with his wife by burning the girl's body in a metal pot. The mother’s case is still before the court.

When MOE contacted them in 2017 to check why the girl, Umaisyah, had not registered for Primary 1, her mother lied that her estranged husband had taken the child away. The child's father then lied that his relatives were caring for the girl in Malaysia.

MOE did not respond to specific questions about this case.