Primary 1 registration: 33 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2B
Of the 33 oversubscribed primary schools, 29 will go to the ballot. Use our interactive table to find the results for every school.
SINGAPORE: A total of 33 primary schools are oversubscribed in Phase 2B of the 2025 Primary 1 registration exercise, up from 30 last year, latest data from the Ministry of Education (MOE) showed on Thursday (Jul 24).
Twenty spaces in each school are reserved for Phase 2B each year – the last phase where children with links to a school can apply to enter.
Of the 33 oversubscribed primary schools, 29 will go to the ballot.
The most oversubscribed school in Phase 2B this year was Tao Nan School in Marine Parade, with 63 applicants vying for 20 places.
The next two most oversubscribed schools were Ai Tong School in Bishan and Nanyang Primary School in Bukit Timah, with 62 and 53 applicants respectively, vying for 20 spots in each school.
They were followed by Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Methodist Girls’ School (Primary), both in Bukit Timah.
Ai Tong School and Nanyang Primary were also among the top five most oversubscribed schools in Phase 2B last year.
BALLOTING
The four schools that will not be going to the ballot are Frontier Primary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, St Joseph’s Institution Junior and Wellington Primary School.
Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.
Which schools are going to ballot?
- Ai Tong School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
- Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
- Catholic High School (Primary)
- CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary)
- Chongfu School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
- Holy Innocents' Primary School
- Kong Hwa School
- Maris Stella High School (Primary)
- Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- Nan Chiau Primary School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- Northland Primary School
- Pei Chun Public School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Red Swastika School
- Rosyth School
- Rulang Primary School
- Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School
- South View Primary School
- St Hilda's Primary School
- Tao Nan School
Balloting for Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Admiralty Primary School
- Maha Bodhi School
Balloting for Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
Oversubscribed but no ballot:
- Frontier Primary School
- Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
- St Joseph's Institution Junior
- Wellington Primary School
Phase 2B is for parents who have joined the primary school as a volunteer no later than Jul 1 of the year before the registration exercise. They must have given at least 40 hours of voluntary service to the school by Jun 30 that year.
Parents who are endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school can also apply in this phase, as can parents who are endorsed as active community leaders.
Endorsed active community leaders are eligible to register their child only for schools within 2km of their residential address in Phase 2B.
The next phase, 2C, is open to all students. Applications will open at 9am on Jul 29 and close at 4.30pm two days later, with the results out by Aug 12.
MOE will reserve 40 places in each primary school for Phase 2C to "ensure continued open access to all primary schools".