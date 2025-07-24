Primary 1 registration: 33 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2B

The most oversubscribed school in Phase 2B this year was Tao Nan School in Marine Parade, with 63 applicants vying for 20 places.

The next two most oversubscribed schools were Ai Tong School in Bishan and Nanyang Primary School in Bukit Timah, with 62 and 53 applicants respectively, vying for 20 spots in each school.

They were followed by Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Methodist Girls’ School (Primary), both in Bukit Timah.

Ai Tong School and Nanyang Primary were also among the top five most oversubscribed schools in Phase 2B last year.

BALLOTING

The four schools that will not be going to the ballot are Frontier Primary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School, St Joseph’s Institution Junior and Wellington Primary School.

Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.

Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.