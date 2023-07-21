Primary 1 registration 2023: 27 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2A

SINGAPORE: A total of 27 primary schools were oversubscribed in Phase 2A of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, data from the Ministry of Education (MOE) showed on Friday (Jul 21).

Applications under Phase 2A started on Jul 12 and closed two days later – there were more than 8,000 applications for about 15,880 places. The results were released on Friday.

The number of oversubscribed schools in Phase 2A this year was fewer than last year, when 33 primary schools were oversubscribed.

Use the map to find out which primary schools are oversubscribed in Phase 2A:

(Use the list function on the left of the map to find the schools you are looking for)