Singapore's PM Lee congratulates new Cambodian PM Hun Manet, sends best wishes to outgoing Hun Sen

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated his newly appointed Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet while sending best wishes to the latter's father and outgoing leader Hun Sen.

Dr Hun Manet was appointed Cambodia's new leader by the king on Monday (Aug 7), after having effectively been given the post from his father who ruled for almost four decades.

Days after the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won a landslide election victory in July, Mr Hun Sen announced that he would resign and hand power to his eldest son.

In a congratulatory letter to Dr Hun Manet dated Jul 26 and released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Aug 7), Mr Lee noted the longstanding and friendly ties between Singapore and Cambodia, with the bilateral relationship growing since a last meeting in 2018 when Dr Hun Manet visited Singapore as the 64th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow.

According to MFA, the fellowship invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. They are chosen based on their track record and potential to contribute to the development of their countries and to bilaterial ties with Singapore.