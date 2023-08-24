Logo
Singapore's PM Lee congratulates newly appointed Thai PM Srettha Thavisin
Singapore's PM Lee congratulates newly appointed Thai PM Srettha Thavisin

Pheu Thai political party's Srettha Thavisin reacts as he attends a press conference after Thailand's parliament voted in favor of his prime ministerial candidacy, at the party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug 22, 2023. (Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn)

24 Aug 2023 04:03PM
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Aug 23) congratulated newly appointed Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, highlighting "warm and multi-faceted relations" between the two countries.

Former property mogul Srettha Thavisin was confirmed as Thailand's Prime Minister by parliamentary vote on Tuesday, ending months of political deadlock following the country's general election in May.

He has received King Maha Vajiralongkorn's written command to form a government in a ceremony at Pheu Thai headquarters, and is expected to announce his Cabinet in the coming days.

In a congratulatory letter to Mr Srettha dated Aug 23 and released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday, Mr Lee said: "On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as the 30th Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand."

"I am confident that Thailand will continue to grow and prosper under your leadership," he wrote.

"Singapore and Thailand enjoy warm and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by robust economic ties, close institutional links, and regular political and people-to-people exchanges at all levels."

Mr Lee noted that the two countries have "longstanding and deep cooperation" across many sectors, including trade and investment, defence and education. 

"Singapore and Thailand are also strong partners in multilateral fora, including in ASEAN," he added. "I am certain that the friendship between our two countries will continue to strengthen in the years ahead."

The Prime Minister also said he looks forward to working with Mr Srettha to further broaden and deepen bilateral relations, and to meet him soon.

He extended an invitation for Mr Srettha and his wife, Khun Pakpilai, to visit Singapore "at the earliest opportunity".

"I wish you every success and good health as you begin your new term," he said.

In a national televised address after his endorsement, Mr Srettha had pledged to bring unity to Thailand and promote policies that would solve crises and move the country forward.

He also pledged to promote inclusiveness and govern for the benefit of all Thais, promising a new era of change.

Source: CNA/ga(rj)

