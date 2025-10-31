Singapore police seize over S$150 million in assets as part of money laundering probe into Cambodia's Prince Group

SINGAPORE: The police on Thursday (Oct 30) seized and issued prohibition of disposal orders against financial assets worth over S$150 million (US$115 million), as part of forgery and money laundering investigations into Cambodia's Prince Holding Group and its founder Chen Zhi.

The assets include six properties, bank accounts, securities accounts and cash.

"Other assets, including a yacht, 11 cars and multiple bottles of liquor were also subjected to prohibition of disposal orders," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release on Friday.

The police said they conducted an enforcement operation at multiple locations against Chen and his associates on Thursday, adding that they are currently not in Singapore.

Chen, 38, was recently charged in the United States for allegedly masterminding a massive cryptocurrency scam that involved forced labour camps in Cambodia.

According to his indictment, Prince Holding Group built at least 10 compounds in Cambodia where workers - often migrants held against their will - were forced to contact thousands of victims through social media or online messaging platforms, build rapport and entice them to transfer cryptocurrency with hopes of big investment returns.