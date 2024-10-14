Logo
Singapore live

Live: Day 1 of Pritam Singh's trial for allegedly lying to parliament
live Singapore

Live: Day 1 of Pritam Singh's trial for allegedly lying to parliament

The Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief is accused of lying to a Committee of Privileges over the Raeesah Khan case.

Live: Day 1 of Pritam Singh's trial for allegedly lying to parliament

Pritam Singh arrives at the State Courts on Oct 14, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

14 Oct 2024 07:30AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2024 09:33AM)
SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh arrived at the State Courts on Monday (Oct 14) morning for the first day of his trial over allegedly lying to parliament.

Seven months ago, he was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee over the Raeesah Khan case.

Singh, 48, appears to be the first Member of Parliament to face these particular charges under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, experts told CNA.

Follow our live blog for the latest from the State Courts.

