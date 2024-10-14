Live: Day 1 of Pritam Singh's trial for allegedly lying to parliament

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh arrived at the State Courts on Monday (Oct 14) morning for the first day of his trial over allegedly lying to parliament.



Seven months ago, he was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee over the Raeesah Khan case.

Singh, 48, appears to be the first Member of Parliament to face these particular charges under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, experts told CNA.

Follow our live blog for the latest from the State Courts.