Ex-WP cadre admits wanting Raeesah Khan to lie more as party lacked 'suitable plan' for coming clean

NATHAN WANTED KHAN TO "ACTIVELY MAINTAIN THE LIE"

Under cross-examination by Singh’s lawyer Andre Jumabhoy, Mr Nathan agreed that after Ms Khan’s meeting on Oct 12, 2021, he was concerned that the WP had not come up with a “suitable plan” for her to come clean.

“And in the absence of a suitable plan, was your position that Ms Khan should lie some more?” Mr Jumabhoy asked.

When Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan sought clarification, the lawyer specified that he meant “actively” telling more lies, and not just not telling the truth.

“At that very specific point in time, because of the circumstances that we had been in, I would say yes. At that very specific point in time,” Mr Nathan admitted.

He said this was because of “the circumstances, the party leaders’ directions for months” and “the lack of a proper plan” when Ms Khan called him after the meeting on Oct 12, 2021.

“So at that point, I vacillated, yes,” he said.

Questioned by Mr Jumabhoy whether this meant his position was for “actively lying some more”, Mr Nathan said it was for “actively maintaining the lie” in Ms Khan’s false anecdote.

Judge Tan then asked what Mr Nathan envisaged Ms Khan doing in order to “actively maintain the lie”.

“At that point in time, I had raised a suggestion for her to clarify the age of this sexual assault victim that she had met in the women’s support group. So ‘active’ in the sense that she might go and clarify the age. But not come out and say she lied about having followed the victim to the police station,” Mr Nathan said.

As police were then investigating Ms Khan’s claim, Judge Tan asked Mr Nathan if he envisaged Ms Khan telling these new details about the purported rape survivor’s age to the police.

“I don’t recall if my comment was in relation to the police investigation in particular or just in general. Like, for example, if she were to be asked about it again,” he said.

Mr Nathan said there had been prior conversations with Ms Khan where there was “some doubt” about the age of the woman involved in her false anecdote, but that he could not recall when these conversations were.

This prompted Mr Jumabhoy to ask: “Are you coming up with this now because you don’t want to be the author of the suggestion?” Mr Nathan disagreed.

The lawyer later referred to a message Mr Nathan had sent in a chat group with Ms Khan and Ms Loh on Oct 12, 2021, stating: “In the first place I think we should just not give too many details. At most apologise for not having the facts (about) her age accurate.”

Mr Nathan had redacted this message in his evidence tendered to the COP.

Under questioning, Mr Nathan said he could not recall if he had actually proposed this plan at a meeting he and fellow WP cadre Loh Peiying had with Singh later that day on Oct 12, 2021.

He agreed that he was not confident WP leaders would be able to deal with the issue “in a way that would minimise damage to the party at the point in time”.

He also said that the party did not have a “suitable plan” then for Ms Khan to come clean, as the plan was “for Ms Khan to come clean but not mention her sexual assault”.

Last week, in Ms Loh’s testimony, she acknowledged under questioning that Mr Nathan had suggested at the meeting with Singh to continue the lie.

She also agreed that Singh had responded by saying: “Don’t even suggest covering this up with another lie.”

When Mr Jumabhoy asked Mr Nathan why he could not recall whether he made the suggestion to Singh, he said: “It’s not that I can’t recall but I’m pretty sure I didn’t ask him to.”

The lawyer then asked him if he did recall what he had said at the Oct 12, 2021, meeting.

Mr Nathan apologised: “Sorry, I misspoke.”

“You misspoke on two days now,” Mr Jumabhoy said, referring to Mr Nathan’s evidence on his first day on the stand when he also did not recall whether he had made the suggestion to Mr Singh.

After a pause, Mr Nathan said: “I’d like to apologise to the court. Having reflected, I can’t recall. Because we spoke about many things that day. And there are things I do recall, but I don’t recall having put this suggestion to Mr Singh.”

“This feels like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Is that your final answer?” Mr Jumabhoy asked, referring to the television game show.

“Yes,” Mr Nathan said.

He added that he only felt the WP had a “proper plan” when he found that Singh would ensure that Ms Khan mentioned her own sexual assault when coming clean about her lie.