'Never wanted Ms Khan to tell the truth': Pritam Singh found guilty of lying to Committee of Privileges

SINGAPORE: Following a lengthy oral judgment that dismantled Pritam Singh's defence, a judge on Monday (Feb 17) pronounced the Leader of the Opposition guilty of two charges of lying to parliament.



In doing so, Judge Luke Tan said that Singh had "wilfully" lied and that he never wanted Ms Raeesah Khan to clarify the truth about her false claim in parliament about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

Singh, 48, was accused of wilfully making two false answers to a Committee of Privileges during its inquiry into Ms Khan's case on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021.

"The evidence shows at the conclusion of the Aug 8 meeting, the accused had not wanted Ms Khan to clarify the truth in parliament at some point. Any claim he made to the COP to the contrary was a lie he wilfully told," said the judge.

On Singh's claim that he wanted Ms Khan to speak to her parents first before clarifying her lie in parliament, the judge said he found that to be "uncorroborated and unbelievable".

The secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP) was charged with falsely testifying that:

At the conclusion of his meeting with Ms Khan and WP members Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap on Aug 8, 2021, Singh wanted Ms Khan to clarify at some point in parliament that what she had said about accompanying a rape victim to a police station was untrue; and

When Singh spoke to Ms Khan on Oct 3, 2021, he wanted to convey to Ms Khan that if the issue came up in parliament the next day, she had to clarify that her story about accompanying the rape victim was a lie.

On Singh's first charge, Judge Tan said evidence showed that at the end of the meeting on Aug 8, 2021, the position was that Ms Khan's lie would not come up, and that it would be difficult for the government to find out the truth due to the large number of police stations.



At the same time, Singh, who is a "political veteran", was aware that the lie could result in Ms Khan being brought to the COP, he added, noting the former's position as the party's secretary general and Leader of the Opposition.