Verdict for Pritam Singh trial fixed for Feb 17 next year after defence closes case without calling witnesses

SINGAPORE: The verdict for the case of Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was fixed for Feb 17, 2025, after his trial came to a close on Friday (Nov 8).

The defence closed its case on Friday afternoon after less than half an hour of re-examining Singh.

His lawyer Andre Jumabhoy had, until then, remained mum on whether the defence would be calling witnesses to the stand. After a ten-minute break to confer with Singh following his re-examination, Mr Jumabhoy told Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan that the defence would be closing its case and did not call any witnesses.

That means the remaining three days of the trial, from Nov 11 to Nov 13, will be vacated. A total of 13 days have passed in the trial, which opened on Oct 14. Its first tranche concluded on Oct 24 and it resumed on Nov 5.

Earlier in the morning, the prosecution, represented by Deputy Attorney-General Ang Cheng Hock, completed its cross-examination of Singh after three days of questions.

Mr Singh was called to the stand on Tuesday after Judge Tan found that he had a case to answer.

Singh, 48, is contesting two charges under Section 31(q) of the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act for allegedly lying to a Committee of Privileges (COP) on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021. This was in relation to a false anecdote former WP MP Raeesah Khan shared in parliament on Aug 3, 2021.

Ms Khan lied about about accompanying a rape victim to a police station, where the victim had been mistreated.

Singh's first charge relates to an Aug 8, 2021, meeting between Ms Khan and WP leaders. Singh allegedly lied when he said he wanted Ms Khan to clarify her untruth in parliament at this meeting.

His second charge alleges that Singh gave false answers to the COP when he said that he told Ms Khan on Oct 3, 2021, to clarify her story about the rape survivor if the issue came up in parliament the next day.