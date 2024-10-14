Live: Pritam Singh's trial to begin over two charges of lying to parliamentary committee

SINGAPORE: The trial of Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh is set to begin on Monday (Oct 14), seven months after he was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee over the Raeesah Khan case.

Singh, 48, appears to be the first Member of Parliament to face these particular charges under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, experts told CNA.

