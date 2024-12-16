New private home sales hit highest level in over a decade in November

PENT-UP DEMAND, IMPROVED BUYER SENTIMENT, FIVE LAUNCHES

Ms Christine Sun, the senior vice president of research and analytics at the OrangeTee Group, said that November's surge in private home sales could be attributed to pent-up demand and improved buyer sentiment as mortgages became more affordable following the United States Federal Reserve's major interest rate cut in September.

There were also five private residential project launches, excluding ECs, last month, which is the highest number since November 2019 when six projects were launched, she added.

"Consequently, many buyers were eager to take advantage of attractive deals as several prominent projects were launched simultaneously," said Ms Sun.

Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, the head of research and data analytics at Singapore Realtors Inc, said that the launches were strategically aligned with growing interest from buyers eager to buy a property before the year-end holiday season.

"Favourable borrowing conditions, supported by the recent easing of interest rates, further reignited buyer confidence, especially among those who had previously adopted a wait-and-see approach earlier in the year," said Mr Sandrasegeran.

The projects launched in November include Emerald of Katong, Chuan Park and Nava Grove.

Emerald of Katong, in particular, proved popular with buyers, selling 840 – or 99.3 per cent – of its 846 units last month at a median price of S$2,627 (US$1,948) psf.

"Buyers were drawn to the project's excellent design and offerings, particularly those wishing to live near the East Coast," said Ms Sun.

Meanwhile, Chuan Park, a project located on Lorong Chuan, sold 721 of its 916 units at a median price of S$2,586 psf, making it the next-best-performing project.

Its appeal lay in its "family-friendly environment, competitive pricing and proximity to established connectivity and amenities", said Mr Sandrasegeran.

"The standout performances of Chuan Park and Emerald of Katong highlight the enduring appeal of large-scale projects that provide comprehensive facilities and cater to diverse buyer profiles," he added.

"With their combination of attractive locations, thoughtfully designed layouts and competitive pricing, these developments captured the attention of buyers, including upgraders and investors seeking long-term value."

Mr Sandrasegeran also said that the 2,557 units sold this month exceeded the total units sold in any quarter since the fourth quarter of 2021, when 3,018 units were sold.

"This highlights the sheer scale of November's success, underscoring the pent-up demand and market resilience that fuelled the ... sales," he said.