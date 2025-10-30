Two people charged after they allegedly provided private investigation services without approval

SINGAPORE: Two partners of a licensed private investigation agency who were allegedly hired to conduct surveillance on a police officer were charged in court on Thursday (Oct 30).

Tan Kok Boon, 57, and Tan Hui Ting, 32, are accused of providing private investigation services without approval.

The woman was a partner of CDiC Consultants, while the man was a managing partner, according to charge sheets.

The police said in a news release on Thursday that it received a report on the unauthorised surveillance of a police officer on Jan 10, 2022.

Investigations found that both accused had accepted a security surveillance assignment from a male client to conduct surveillance on the police officer, who was investigating a case against the male client’s family member. Four private investigators, aged between 25 and 43, were assigned by CDiC for the job, which included trailing the police officer at his residence and workplace.

As the officer was working at the Police Cantonment Complex, a protected place under the Infrastructure Protection Act, prior approval was needed from the Police Regulatory Department.

However, both accused had accepted and carried out the assignment without obtaining the necessary authorisation, the police said.

The police officer lodged a police report on Jan 10, 2022, after detecting the surveillance a day earlier. The identities of both accused and the other private investigators were then established with the aid of police cameras and other closed-circuit television cameras.

"This is the first time that the police are aware of, where a private investigation agency has been engaged to conduct surveillance on a police officer for investigating into a police case," the police added.

The accused persons were each handed two charges by the State Courts in separate hearings.

Both are said to have, on Nov 29, 2021, consented to have CDiC engaged by a Pai Hong Yao to provide the services of a licensed private investigator for a security assignment without approval.

The purpose was allegedly to conduct surveillance on police officer Chris Lee Tien Huat, who was working at the Police Cantonment Complex.

The female accused was also charged with obstructing justice on Jan 24, 2022 for allegedly deleting a list as well as messages sent to the client from her mobile phone on Dec, 10, 2021, while investigations were ongoing.

The male accused was handed one count of abetting his co-accused to obstruct justice by giving her approval to delete the list and messages.

At her court hearing, Tan Hui Ting indicated that she would be hiring a lawyer. Her next hearing has been fixed for Nov 26.

Tan Kok Boon said he would seek legal advice before deciding on his next course of action. He will next return to court on Nov 27.

Investigations against Mr Pai are ongoing, the police said. They added that the four private investigators were issued a stern warning earlier this month for their involvement in the case.

For accepting an engagement to supply the services of a private investigator without approval, an offence under the Private Security Industry Act, each accused faces a fine or up to S$50,000 (US$38,600) or jail of up to two years, or both, if convicted.

For obstructing the course of justice, a person may be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or both, if convicted.