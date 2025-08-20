As credits roll on The Projector, fans mourn the loss of a cinema that was a rare place for community

SINGAPORE: When Mr Hadi Lee and his partner decided to throw a party to celebrate their life together, the only venue the couple considered was independent cinema The Projector.

"As two people who didn't really even want a wedding, we just wanted a celebration with people we love in a space where we felt comfortable to be ourselves," the 32-year-old said.

"The Projector was really more than just an old cinema. It felt like a cracked open window where self-expression could breathe."

Just three days after the party, The Projector announced its sudden closure on Tuesday (Aug 19), shocking regular patrons who had sensed nothing amiss.

"At a time where we feel like we're losing a lot of Singapore's heart and soul", the loss of this space was "the final nail in the coffin", said Mr Lee.

Founder Karen Tan attributed the closure to rising costs, changing audience habits and "the worst consumer market conditions in a decade".

Pocket Cinema, the company behind The Projector, owes more than S$1.2 million (US$971,000), according to an email sent to creditors on Tuesday night. Nearly S$90,000 is owed to about 2,300 cinema members, with a creditors' meeting set for Aug 29 via video conference.