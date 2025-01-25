Bishan clinic loses licence over codeine cough syrup, sleeping pill prescriptions; 2 doctors under probe

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has revoked the licence of Prudence Family Clinic over its errant prescribing practices for medication including codeine cough syrups and sleeping pills.

The clinic can no longer provide outpatient medical services at its clinic at 512 Bishan Street 13, at temporary premises or via teleconsultations, the ministry said in a media release on Saturday (Jan 25).

MOH said it issued a notice to Prudence Family Clinic on Dec 20, 2024, to inform it of the intention to revoke its licence.

"Prudence Family Clinic was given the opportunity to submit representations in respect of the intended revocation, but they did not do so," said MOH.

MOH said it found that the clinic had contravened the conditions of its licence, specifically relating to the prescription and supply of codeine cough preparations, benzodiazepines and other hypnotics on numerous occasions.

Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed to manage seizures, anxiety, and other nervous system-related conditions, while hypnotics are commonly known as sleeping pills.

MOH said Prudence Family Clinic failed to properly document and maintain the health records of patients prescribed with codeine cough syrups, benzodiazepines and other hypnotics.

The clinic also did not ensure that its doctors supply cough syrups within the prescribed limits, or make sure they avoid concurrently prescribing two or more benzodiazepines or other hypnotics to patients.

Its doctors also failed to ensure that patients who required or were prescribed benzodiazepines or other hypnotics for more than a total of eight weeks were referred to appropriate specialists for further care.

"The numerous contraventions of the conditions of its licence over the course of less than a year demonstrate a lack of effective internal oversight, controls and governance by Prudence Family Clinic," said MOH.

"In view of these, MOH has assessed that Prudence Family Clinic is no longer able to provide outpatient medical services in a manner that is clinically safe and ethically appropriate."

"Correspondingly, all its related accreditations and/or participation in Healthier SG, as well as MOH’s financial schemes, including Community Health Assist Scheme and MediSave, will cease."

Two practising doctors of the clinic involved in the prescribing practices are now being investigated by the Health Sciences Authority.

They will also be referred to the Singapore Medical Council for inquiries into potential breaches of ethical codes and guidelines.

MOH has also asked the clinic, which had its licence revoked on Friday, to inform all affected patients to ensure continuity of care.

"Affected patients may wish to visit other nearby CHAS-accredited, MediSave-accredited or Healthier SG clinics instead," the ministry added.

MOH said it will continue to monitor licensed providers of outpatient medical services that prescribe such medications to ensure that the consultations are conducted in compliance with prevailing regulatory requirements.