OUT OF STOCK ISLANDWIDE

Retailers of all sizes across Singapore confirmed that the console was sold out. Checks on the Sony Singapore website on Tuesday (Nov 24) revealed that backorders – which "may take longer than usual to fulfil" with no confirmed shipping date – are unavailable.

On the Xbox Singapore online store, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are also sold out. Gaming shops told CNA they believe Microsoft has stopped distributing the Xbox console in Singapore, but some continue to import a small number of them for sale.

Before GTA VI's launch on Nov 19, some customers at RPG Right Place for Gadgets in Paya Lebar were still hesitant about purchasing a new PS5, said store manager Michael Ong.

Once the game was released, console stocks flew off the shelves, he added.

Mr Ong noted that sales of the PS5 are usually on par with the Nintendo Switch 2 during the end-of-year gaming season, but demand for the former has leapt ahead because of the game.

When CNA visited Best Denki on Nov 23, staff said the store sees about three or four requests for the PS5 every day, though the console has been out of stock for months.

Courts saw exceptionally strong demand for the console, with double-digit sales growth compared to the same period last year, its spokesperson told CNA.

Enquiries and purchases of the PS5 climbed steadily in the weeks leading up to the launch, and demand accelerated significantly both online and offline after GTA VI's release, the spokesperson added. The console was sold out by last week.

"Most customer enquiries have centred on stock availability for specific models – particularly the PS5 – as well as bundle options," said Courts, adding that new stock is expected towards the end of December.

Smaller retailers familiar to gamers such as Qisahn, PlayE and GameMartz are also out of PS5s. Since last week, these retailers have fielded hundreds of queries from GTA VI fans about the console's availability and when it is expected to be restocked, they told CNA.

Mr Soon Qishan, the owner of Qisahn in Far East Shopping Centre, said his store sold out of PS5s on the night of Nov 10, more than a week before the game's release.

Demand for the PS5 increased in the lead-up to the GTA VI release, he added, with the consoles selling out for a few days each month since August.

"During these out-of-stock periods, customers were already asking for restocks and wondering if they will (arrive) in time for GTA release," said Mr Soon.

Consoles aside, GTA VI sales are off the charts too.

Qisahn sold about 1,700 copies during the pre-order period until Nov 11, about 2,000 copies from Nov 12 to Nov 18, and about 700 copies from when the game was released on Nov 19 to Nov 23. They also sold 12 copies of the Xbox version of the game through a pre-order.

GameMartz has sold over 1,000 copies of the PS5 version of GTA VI since its launch, said its managing director Lim Kok Wee.

The store has seen an increase in demand for the PS5 console since the start of November, with stock being completely gone by mid-November, added Mr Lim.

"The console demand has increased by five times in comparison to normal day transactions," he said, adding that this increase has been gradually mounting since October, with a sharp surge since the Nov 12 launch of the code-in-box version of GTA VI.

A code-in-box version refers to a physical game case sold in stores that contains a digital download code, which allows buyers to pre-download the game files ahead of its official release.

WAITING FOR NEW STOCK

A PlayE staff member, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chong, said the PS5 has been out of stock at his outlet for about a week.

Closer to GTA VI’s release, demand for the console surged by up to two times, he added.

Mr Chong estimated that PlayE receives about 30 queries daily about when the PS5 will be restocked, but stressed that the timeline is out of the store's hands.

"Right now, because of the shortage, all orders are waiting for Sony to give us the confirmation for restock. But right now, they haven't given us an exact date," he said.

That has not stopped eager customers from barraging retailers with queries and requests for consoles.

Qisahn gets one query about PS5 stocks every minute on its TikTok livestreams, or at least 180 queries over a three-hour session. Mr Soon, the owner, declined to comment on when the shop is expecting restocks to avoid creating expectations.

GameMartz's Mr Lim said he heard that there will be a small shipment of consoles in December, though he is not sure how many will be allocated to his store.

As for RPG Right Place for Gadgets, the shop is fielding around 30 calls a day for PS5s, said manager Mr Ong, part of the "super high" demand driven by GTA VI's launch.

The shop has yet to hear from Sony on the exact date when new stock will be distributed, he added.

CNA has asked Sony about the impact of the release of GTA VI on PS5 demand and when stocks will return. Microsoft, which produces the Xbox, declined to comment.