PlayStation 5 sold out islandwide in race for gaming consoles after Grand Theft Auto VI release
Retailers are fielding dozens of queries a day, with no official word from Sony on when PS5 consoles will be back in stock.
SINGAPORE: A day before the Nov 19 release of Grand Theft Auto VI, Mr Wang Wei En stood in the Sony flagship store looking at the PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles on display, mulling over whether he should buy one.
A fan of previous versions of the game, the 29-year-old who works in finance eventually decided to hold off buying a console – which typically retails for S$764 (US$592) to S$1,167, depending on the model – until more game reviews surfaced.
"I had been dragging my feet on buying a console earlier because I didn't know whether it was (going to be) worth it until more marketing material came out … It seemed like this game was really going to be worth my time and money, so I decided I would go and see how much a new console costs," he told CNA.
He also explored other options – buying one in a more expensive bundle with other games from a smaller distributor in the Clementi heartlands, a similarly priced second-hand unit from online marketplace Carousell or renting one for about S$10 per day.
Mr Wang is among hordes of gamers on the hunt for a PS5, only to find shops across Singapore sold out of the gaming console – and retailers are chalking it up to the immense popularity of the latest launch in the popular GTA franchise.
GTA VI, the first new game in the series in 13 years, made a record US$3.79 billion in first-day sales worldwide.
Published by Rockstar Games, it is the latest instalment in the hyperviolent, open-world series that has skewered American culture with fictionalised versions of New York and Los Angeles. In this latest edition, it returns to its sun-baked version of Miami – Vice City.
GTA VI is available on PS5 and the Xbox Series X and Series S. There is no official release window for a PC version.
Early reviews lauded the game's attention to detail and lifelike graphics, adding to the enormous demand after more than a decade of anticipation. Fans of the series in Singapore took days off work, anticipating hours of sustained gaming following the game's release.
As hype around GTA VI grew, so did demand for the PS5. Soon convinced that it was worth buying a new console to play the game, Mr Wang decided on Sunday night to bring one home the next day.
But when he returned to the same shop on Monday – just five days after his previous visit – the console was sold out.
"I called probably 15 to 20 outlets (across different retailers) … all out of stock. Not just the version of the console that I was looking for, but the digital version, the Pro version – all out of stock," said Mr Wang.
He also called manufacturer and distributor Sony, where a staff member told him the console would be restocked in January. Another outlet, which he declined to name, told him the soonest possible restock would come in one to two weeks.
OUT OF STOCK ISLANDWIDE
Retailers of all sizes across Singapore confirmed that the console was sold out. Checks on the Sony Singapore website on Tuesday (Nov 24) revealed that backorders – which "may take longer than usual to fulfil" with no confirmed shipping date – are unavailable.
On the Xbox Singapore online store, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are also sold out. Gaming shops told CNA they believe Microsoft has stopped distributing the Xbox console in Singapore, but some continue to import a small number of them for sale.
Before GTA VI's launch on Nov 19, some customers at RPG Right Place for Gadgets in Paya Lebar were still hesitant about purchasing a new PS5, said store manager Michael Ong.
Once the game was released, console stocks flew off the shelves, he added.
Mr Ong noted that sales of the PS5 are usually on par with the Nintendo Switch 2 during the end-of-year gaming season, but demand for the former has leapt ahead because of the game.
When CNA visited Best Denki on Nov 23, staff said the store sees about three or four requests for the PS5 every day, though the console has been out of stock for months.
Courts saw exceptionally strong demand for the console, with double-digit sales growth compared to the same period last year, its spokesperson told CNA.
Enquiries and purchases of the PS5 climbed steadily in the weeks leading up to the launch, and demand accelerated significantly both online and offline after GTA VI's release, the spokesperson added. The console was sold out by last week.
"Most customer enquiries have centred on stock availability for specific models – particularly the PS5 – as well as bundle options," said Courts, adding that new stock is expected towards the end of December.
Smaller retailers familiar to gamers such as Qisahn, PlayE and GameMartz are also out of PS5s. Since last week, these retailers have fielded hundreds of queries from GTA VI fans about the console's availability and when it is expected to be restocked, they told CNA.
Mr Soon Qishan, the owner of Qisahn in Far East Shopping Centre, said his store sold out of PS5s on the night of Nov 10, more than a week before the game's release.
Demand for the PS5 increased in the lead-up to the GTA VI release, he added, with the consoles selling out for a few days each month since August.
"During these out-of-stock periods, customers were already asking for restocks and wondering if they will (arrive) in time for GTA release," said Mr Soon.
Consoles aside, GTA VI sales are off the charts too.
Qisahn sold about 1,700 copies during the pre-order period until Nov 11, about 2,000 copies from Nov 12 to Nov 18, and about 700 copies from when the game was released on Nov 19 to Nov 23. They also sold 12 copies of the Xbox version of the game through a pre-order.
GameMartz has sold over 1,000 copies of the PS5 version of GTA VI since its launch, said its managing director Lim Kok Wee.
The store has seen an increase in demand for the PS5 console since the start of November, with stock being completely gone by mid-November, added Mr Lim.
"The console demand has increased by five times in comparison to normal day transactions," he said, adding that this increase has been gradually mounting since October, with a sharp surge since the Nov 12 launch of the code-in-box version of GTA VI.
A code-in-box version refers to a physical game case sold in stores that contains a digital download code, which allows buyers to pre-download the game files ahead of its official release.
WAITING FOR NEW STOCK
A PlayE staff member, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chong, said the PS5 has been out of stock at his outlet for about a week.
Closer to GTA VI’s release, demand for the console surged by up to two times, he added.
Mr Chong estimated that PlayE receives about 30 queries daily about when the PS5 will be restocked, but stressed that the timeline is out of the store's hands.
"Right now, because of the shortage, all orders are waiting for Sony to give us the confirmation for restock. But right now, they haven't given us an exact date," he said.
That has not stopped eager customers from barraging retailers with queries and requests for consoles.
Qisahn gets one query about PS5 stocks every minute on its TikTok livestreams, or at least 180 queries over a three-hour session. Mr Soon, the owner, declined to comment on when the shop is expecting restocks to avoid creating expectations.
GameMartz's Mr Lim said he heard that there will be a small shipment of consoles in December, though he is not sure how many will be allocated to his store.
As for RPG Right Place for Gadgets, the shop is fielding around 30 calls a day for PS5s, said manager Mr Ong, part of the "super high" demand driven by GTA VI's launch.
The shop has yet to hear from Sony on the exact date when new stock will be distributed, he added.
CNA has asked Sony about the impact of the release of GTA VI on PS5 demand and when stocks will return. Microsoft, which produces the Xbox, declined to comment.
HIGHER PRICES, RENTAL OPTIONS
Eight months ago, gaming retailer ArchWizard was selling the PS5 at below the manufacturer's suggested retail price due to low demand, said director Teng Kang Teng.
Over the last one to two months, the store ran short of PS5 consoles as the GTA VI release date approached, while stocks for the Pro model had dwindled in the past six months, he said.
"As people watch how the game goes, a lot of them have 'FOMO' (fear of missing out) about it, and they also want to play," said Mr Teng.
The sharp increase in demand has driven PS5 Pro prices as high as almost double the manufacturer's suggested retail price in recent weeks, fetching about S$2,000, added Mr Teng.
He added that “even the not-so-popular Xbox Series X” is seeing a ramp-up in customer enquiries, though the limited stocks he imports from overseas have been snapped up since the game's launch.
On Carousell, Mr Teng said his store now receives over 300 unique enquiries a day regarding the now out-of-stock PS5 consoles, not counting the enquiries he fields in person and through other platforms.
His company also offers rental packages, where players can choose various consoles, controllers and GTA VI game bundles for three-day or one-week stretches.
As many players are unable to secure consoles of their own, such packages are "extremely popular", said Mr Teng.
"We have constantly exhausted all of our rental PS5s. We've just tried to accommodate as much as possible, by converting our usual selling sets to rental sets. Sometimes we even open a brand new set to fulfil more requests."
Mr Stanley Chow, a 39-year-old gaming console repairman, said the launch of GTA VI has doubled his repair load, with many customers wanting to fix their faulty PS5 consoles.
He also offers buyback services of faulty and used PS5 consoles, but said most customers are interested in repairing their devices for their own use, given the lack of stock elsewhere.
Besides a short-term rise in demand due to the game, some retailers also noted longer-term console supply issues as the cost of memory chips surged, largely driven by demand from AI data centres.
Over at Generation Games, a 17-year-old neighbourhood game store in Marine Parade, owner Erik Quek said the PS5 console has been out of stock at his shop for about a week, after seeing triple the usual demand due to GTA VI's launch.
"For local stock, it's all up to Sony Singapore. Every month, they allocate us a certain number of sets, so it's not like we want (more stock), we can get," said Mr Quek, adding that he has heard new stock will be available in mid-December.
Anticipating that he will only be able to get limited stock, the shop's PS5 waitlist only has 10 slots, which have all been snapped up. They have sold around 150 copies of the GTA VI game since its release.
Since he could not buy a new console, Mr Wang ended up borrowing a PS5 from a friend to start playing the game. He plans to return to the shops in about two weeks to try and buy his own console.
"I am in shock at how good this game is. Normally my friends know me as the guy with no gaming stamina – one-and-a-half, two hours and I'm done. I've played this for three hours straight. I didn't even know time passed," he added.
Playing the game affirmed his need for the console, he said. "I am 100 per cent going to buy a PS5 after this. But there's no choice, I just have to wait for stocks to come back."