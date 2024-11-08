Public Service Division announces permanent secretary appointments, re-designations in December

SINGAPORE: The Public Service Division (PSD) on Friday (Nov 8) announced several permanent secretary appointments and re-designations that will take effect in December.

Mr Loh Ngai Seng, 53, will be appointed Permanent Secretary (National Development) with effect from Dec 11. He will relinquish his role as Permanent Secretary (Transport), which he has held since 2017, on the same date.

Mr Loh previously served in various roles in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The incumbent Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of National Development are Mrs Ow Foong Pheng and Mr Melvyn Ong.

Mr Lau Peet Meng, 49, who has been Permanent Secretary (Transport Development) since July, will be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Transport) with effect from Dec 11.

Mr Lau has held various appointments in the Singapore Police Force, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), MOE, MHA and Mindef.

Mr Luke Goh Peng Ee, 49, who has been Permanent Secretary (Law) and Second Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs) since 2023, will be re-designated as Permanent Secretary (Development) at MFA, with effect from Dec 1. He will also remain as Permanent Secretary (Law).

Mr Goh previously served in various capacities at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Ministry of Health, PSD, Civil Service College, Ministry of Trade and Industry and National Environment Agency.

RETIREMENT

PSD also announced that Mr Chan Yeng Kit, 59, will retire from the Public Service on Jan 1, 2025. He will continue in his role as the chief executive officer of SPH Media.

Mr Chan began his career in the Public Service in 1989, during which he held key appointments in various ministries and agencies.

He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the former InfoComm Development Authority in 2005, where he spearheaded the planning and launch of the Intelligent Nation 2015 masterplan, the development of the Next Generation National Broadband Network and the launch of public wi-fi network Wireless@SG.

In 2008, Mr Chan was appointed as Permanent Secretary of the former Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts, where he led major initiatives such as the refresh of the Intelligent Nation 2015 masterplan, the Singapore Media Fusion Plan and DesignSingapore II.

He was subsequently appointed as Permanent Secretary (Defence Development) in 2012 and Permanent Secretary (Defence) in 2013. In his time at Mindef, he developed new defence capabilities, especially in the digital and information domain.

In 2019, Mr Chan was appointed Permanent Secretary (Health), where he oversaw the planning and execution of efforts in Singapore's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the COVID-19 Safe Management Measures.

He also played a key role in various national initiatives, such as preventive health programme Healthier SG and the introduction of the Award for Nurses' Grace, Excellence and Loyalty scheme to support manpower needs in the healthcare sector.

Mr Chan was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal in 2022 in recognition of his contributions to the Public Service.

"I would like to express my appreciation to Yeng Kit for his exemplary leadership and many significant contributions to the Public Service. He has served with distinction across a range of different organisations over many years of dedicated service,” said Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.