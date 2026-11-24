SINGAPORE: A total of 98.5 per cent of students who sat for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year were assessed suitable for secondary school, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The PSLE results were released at 11am on Tuesday, with 40,906 Primary 6 students having taken the examination this year.

For the 2026 PSLE cohort, about 64 per cent of students eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level. This is comparable to the previous year's cohort, SEAB and MOE said.

Posting Groups 1 and 2 are PSLE placement categories for secondary school entry. Students who are eligible for both groups may take the English language, mother tongue languages, mathematics, and science subjects at a more demanding level from Secondary 1.

Candidates who did not qualify for entry to secondary school may choose to retake the PSLE next year.

Alternatively, students may choose to apply to Assumption Pathway School and NorthLight School, which offer customised programmes with “a more experiential and hands-on learning approach”.

Those who have attempted the PSLE once can apply to these schools with a recommendation from their primary school principal.

SECONDARY 1 POSTING EXERCISE

The Secondary 1 option form for the submission of secondary school choices will be issued to all eligible students together with their PSLE results.

Parents can submit the school choices and options through the online portal, which is accessible through MOE’s Secondary 1 Posting website, between 11.30am on Nov 24 and 4.30pm on Nov 30.

A valid Singpass will be required to log in to the portal. Only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration through the portal.

SEAB and MOE encouraged students and parents to consider secondary schools holistically, selecting one that would be a good fit for the student’s educational needs, strengths and interests.

“This includes the school’s distinctive programmes, subject offerings, co-curricular activities, ethos, culture, location and support for special educational needs, if required.”

Among their six school choices, students are encouraged to include at least two to three schools whose previous years’ cut-off points were less stringent than their PSLE score.

Students and parents should note that previous years’ cut-off points are for reference only, as they reflect the outcomes of past Secondary 1 posting exercises.

The Secondary 1 Posting results will be released tentatively on Dec 18.

A confirmation on the posting results date will be provided at a later date, MOE and SEAB said.