Singapore's fifth wildlife park to open in March 2025
Rainforest Wild Asia will be the first adventure-based zoo in Asia.
SINGAPORE: Visitors to Singapore's fifth wildlife park can look forward to trekking through a sprawling rainforest filled with 29 animal species and various adventure elements.
The new park, Rainforest Wild Asia, will launch its first phase in March next year, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a press release on Thursday (Nov 7).
It will be the first adventure-based zoological park in Asia.
Inspired by treks through rainforests, the new 13ha attraction at Mandai Wildlife Reserve was designed to include a variety of paths with different levels of difficulty, allowing guests to tailor their visit according to their preferences.
These include forest trails scattered with fallen logs, boulders and streams, as well as wide elevated walkways that are easier to navigate.
The elevated walkways, which include sheltered rest stops, will be accessible to families with strollers and wheelchair users.
“Those seeking adrenaline-pumping experiences can purchase harnessed experiences and guided tours offering high-element traverses across rock faces, freefall jumps and challenging caving adventures,” added Mandai Wildlife Group.
To create the park’s landscape, close to 7,000 Southeast Asian trees and shrubs were planted to supplement the existing protected patches of rainforest.
"Visitors are advised to don comfortable shoes and bring a sense of adventure for their rainforest explorations," said Mandai Wildlife Group.
FLEXIBLE HABITATS FOR WILDLIFE
Rainforest Wild Asia will be home to animals such as the Malayan tiger, sun bear and Javan langur.
It will also host “new-to-Singapore” species such as the threatened Francois langur and the Philippine spotted deer, said Mandai Wildlife Group.
The park’s wildlife will roam through "extensive habitats", giving guests the chance to witness them thrive in dictinct rainforet settings, said Mike Barclay, group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group.
“Most importantly, we hope to create strong feelings of connection to nature and a renewed determination to cherish and protect our planet.”
Flexible habitats will also be introduced at Rainforest Wild Asia for the first time, said Mandai Wildlife Group.
Different animals, such as red dholes and babirusas, will be featured at various times of the day.
Such habitats will "provide stimulating environments for the animals, encouraging natural behaviours while allowing visitors to observe these behaviours", said Mandai Wildlife Group.
A "MULTI-LAYERED" RAINFOREST ADVENTURE
Paths above and below ground will be featured across Rainforest Wild Asia’s 10 different zones.
For example, the park's "Rock Cascade" will have an elevated walkway from which visitors can view the Malayan tiger exhibit.
Visitors will be able to watch the tigers wander through tunnels and navigate rocky formations and waterfalls.
At the "Watering Hole", the park's largest zone, visitors might have a chance to catch Malayan sun bears foraging in the trees and Malayan tapirs roaming the forest floor.
For a glimpse into life at the treetops, guests can visit "The Canopy" for encounters with free-ranging animals such as the Javan langur, red-shanked douc langur and siamang.
Visitors can also purchase "Adventure Plus" experiences such as the "Canopy Jump", where participants can step off a 13m or 20m-high platform and freefall before safely transitioning into a controlled descent.
The next phase of the park to open - Rainforest Wild Africa - is inspired by the landscapes of the Afro-Tropical region and Madagascar, Mandai Wildlife Group added.