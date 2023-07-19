Rasel Catering fined S$4,800 for multiple hygiene lapses, leading to 345 cases of food poisoning
SINGAPORE: Caterer Rasel Catering has been fined S$4,800 (US$3,622) for multiple hygiene lapses after 345 people fell ill from gastroenteritis last year, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (Jul 19).
The Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA conducted a joint investigation at Rasel Catering's premises after receiving reports of gastroenteritis involving 345 people who had consumed food prepared by the caterer in November 2022.
Several hygiene lapses, "including cockroach infestations, usage of a dirty food container and the presence of pathogens in ready-to-eat food items" were found, said SFA.
The company's food business operations were suspended from Nov 18 to Dec 29 last year.
SFA directed Rasel Catering to rectify the lapses and "take necessary measures" to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.
The agency also adjusted its food hygiene grade from “A” to “C”.
After the suspension was lifted in December last year, MOH and SFA said: "The company has disposed all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors."
Rasel Catering's food handlers and food hygiene officer also reattended and passed their respective food safety and hygiene courses.
The company also took some "additional steps", including cleaning the air conditioners and exhaust hoods in their premises, MOH and SFA then said.
In a reminder on Wednesday, SFA added that food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain, and "the industry and consumers must also play their part".
"All food establishments should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements," the agency said.
"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act."
Those found guilty will face a fine of up to S$2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they will also receive a further fine of up to S$100 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.