Record number of marriages, fewer divorces in Singapore in 2022

SINGAPORE: A record number of couples got married and fewer marriages ended in divorce in 2022, the Singapore Department of Statistics said on Wednesday (Jul 26).

A total of 29,389 marriages were registered last year, 3.7 per cent more than the 28,329 marriages registered in 2021.

This is the highest since data on total marriages registered in Singapore was first compiled and published in 1961.

The previous record high was in 2014 with 28,407 marriage registrations.

MARRIAGES

Compared to a decade ago, the general marriage rates for both men and women increased in 2022.

There were 47.0 marriages per thousand unmarried men aged 15 to 49 years, up from 43.8 in 2012. Similarly, there were 45.5 marriages per thousand unmarried women aged 15 to 49 years, up from 39.4 in 2012.

The general marriage rates in 2022 for both men and women were among the highest in the recent two decades, said the department.

The rates were only second to 47.5 for men and 45.8 for women seen in 2002.

The median age at first marriage also went up in 2022 compared to 2012 - from 30.1 years to 30.7 years for grooms and from 28.0 years to 29.3 years for brides.

This depicted a trend towards later marriages, said the department.

According to the Department of Statistics, the annual average marriage over the last five years (2018-2022) stood at 26,562, lower than the annual average of the preceding five years (2013-2017), which stood at 27,833.

This was partly contributed by the lower number of marriages in 2020 when marriage plans for some were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.