GE2025: Red Dot United to send 'best candidate' to contest Jurong Central SMC

When pressed by reporters asking if Madam Woo will be fielded, Mr Philemon said: “It’s too early to say. But I mean, it's plain for everyone to see that Emily is here. We have highlighted Emily to be the team lead for Jurong Central SMC.

“It’s too early to reveal (who) will be our possible candidates because we don't know when is nomination day (and) polling day. A lot of things can change from now until nomination day.”

RDU’s meet-and-greet session was its first in the area following the release of the electoral boundaries report earlier this month.

The new Jurong Central SMC is carved out from Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC). It has 29,620 voters, mostly from Jurong GRC and some from Yuhua SMC.

Mr Philemon said his party is disappointed that Jurong GRC has been split up.

“We really wish we have Jurong GRC intact because in the past five years we have done extensive work in Jurong GRC … with teams putting boots on the ground every week,” he said.

“But we take a little consolation in the fact that Jurong Central SMC is here, because this is a constituency that we have put a lot of work in as well,” he added.

“So, we'll send our best candidate to contest in this constituency.”

In GE2020, Mr Philemon led RDU against the People’s Action Party (PAP)-held Jurong GRC led by now-President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, attaining less than 26 per cent of the vote.

At Yuhua SMC, Singapore Democratic Party's Robin Low lost to PAP’s Grace Fu, who is currently the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.

Mr Philemon reiterated the importance of opposition unity and efforts to avoid multi-cornered fights.

“I believe there will be very little or no three-cornered fight because opposition parties are very mindful that any three-cornered fight will only be advantageous to the incumbent. We will do our very best to avoid that,” he said.

WHO IS EMILY WOO, THE POTENTIAL CANDIDATE?

According to RDU’s profile sheet, Mdm Woo holds a bachelor’s degree in music from the Catholic Institute University in Paris.